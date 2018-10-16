Same as it ever was: Falcons Overwhelm Inglemoor 42-0 16 Oct 2018 04:53

Written by Derek Johnson

The scene at Pop Keeney was touted as a showdown. Powerhouse Woodinville versus the upstart Inglemoor Vikings. Two teams tied for first place in Kingco’s Crown Division. Jayda Evans of the Seattle Times even chimed in earlier in the week, touting Inglemoor’s strides into the Kingco elite.

But all the ballyhoo crumbled with the opening kickoff. Just twelve seconds into the game, Woodinville’s Cage Schenck raced 95 yards for a touchdown. The Falcons never looked back, in route to a 42-0 win that clinched the Kingco 4A Crown Division.

Woodinville’s Cage Schenck returns a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Inglemoor’s guys were fired up and they wanted to prove that they could compete,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “Our guys looked at it as a great challenge to close the door on the division and get a W on it. And that’s football, right? It’s all about competing.”With the win, Woodinville improved to 3-0 in Kingco 4A and 6-1 overall. Inglemoor fell to 2-1 and 5-2.

Woodinville opened the first quarter by amassing a 21-0 lead. After Schenck’s opening kickoff heroics, Noah Stifle connected with Nolan Downs for a 22-yard strike. Joey Johnson then plowed through the line for 7 yards and a touchdown.

Inglemoor opened the third quarter by driving deep into Falcon territory. But Nolan Downs picked off a pass at the goal line to thwart the Viking threat.

Minutes later, Noah Stifle found the end zone on a 12-yard QB draw, to build the lead to 28-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, The Green Hornet struck again. Cage Schenck returned a punt 32 yards to pay dirt to extend the lead to 35-0.

“Cage is pretty electric back there returning kicks,” Maxwell said. “It’s the mentality of a back who is a home run hitter. He feels he can go the distance every time. It’s that confidence in knowing you can help your team and strike any time, and he’s got it.”

Nolan Downs (center) took a swing pass and rumbled 22 yards for a touchdown. Leading the way was Camden Pilukas (#88). (Photo by Derek Johnson) The evening was capped off when reserve sophomore quarterback Michael Deuster scrambled 20 yards for a touchdown.

On the night, Noah Stifle was 7-of-12 for 71 yards and a touchdown. Nolan Downs had 110 yards rushing on just 7 carries. And the diminutive Joey Johnson rushed 12 times for 81 yards.

“I love Joey,” Maxwell said. “He is a hard-nosed, tough kid who plays much bigger than his stature. The word to describe him is tough. There’s nobody tougher than him. He’ll run through guys. He’ll get hit and he’ll get up and do it again.”

When Johnson was asked about his productive night, the junior tailback shrugged and smiled.

“You gotta give it to the boys up front,” he said. “They’re one of the dominant lines in the league.”

Defensively, the Falcons were led by Miles Mustarde, who recorded 6 tackles. Nate Dixon, Dylan Lewis and Aiden Colley each recorded a quarterback sack.

Woodinville plays North Creek this Friday for Senior Night.