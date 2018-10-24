Bear Creek Hosts Tenth Annual Dig Pink Volleyball Matches 24 Oct 2018 04:54

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On October 12, 2018, the Bear Creek School continued its support of the Side-Out Foundation (www.side-out.org) to promote breast cancer awareness and treatment. Every year for the past 10 years, the Christian Faith School of Federal Way has journeyed to Redmond with its volleyball teams and a busload of Eagles fans. Together our two schools filled the Bear Creek gym with pink-clad students, parents, and friends cheering for their respective teams.

(Courtesy photo)In the week leading up to the game, the Lady Grizzlies volleyball team sold 310 Dig Pink T-shirts. Additionally, grade 7 students Sophia and Sara Blattenbauer coordinated a bake sale on the day of the matches. Although admission is normally not charged at Bear Creek athletics events, since Dig Pink is a fundraiser, tickets were sold for this event. All ticket sales, concession and bake sale proceeds, and T-shirt profits were donated to Side-Out, for a grand total of $4,418.90.

This year Bear Creek defeated Christian Faith in three closely fought sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-23).