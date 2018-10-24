Menu
  • Bear Creek Hosts Tenth Annual Dig Pink Volleyball Matches

Bear Creek Hosts Tenth Annual Dig Pink Volleyball Matches

  • Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On October 12, 2018, the Bear Creek School continued its support of the Side-Out Foundation (www.side-out.org) to promote breast cancer awareness and treatment. Every year for the past 10 years, the Christian Faith School of Federal Way has journeyed to Redmond with its volleyball teams and a busload of Eagles fans. Together our two schools filled the Bear Creek gym with pink-clad students, parents, and friends cheering for their respective teams.

Bear Creek Dig Pink Oct 12 2018 CLM 0109 b(Courtesy photo)In the week leading up to the game, the Lady Grizzlies volleyball team sold 310 Dig Pink T-shirts. Additionally, grade 7 students Sophia and Sara Blattenbauer coordinated a bake sale on the day of the matches. Although admission is normally not charged at Bear Creek athletics events, since Dig Pink is a fundraiser, tickets were sold for this event. All ticket sales, concession and bake sale proceeds, and T-shirt profits were donated to Side-Out, for a grand total of $4,418.90.

This year Bear Creek defeated Christian Faith in three closely fought sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-23).

