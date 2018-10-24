Falcons Celebrate Senior Night with win over North Creek 24 Oct 2018 05:22

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville is one win away from winning a third straight Kingco 4A title.

Paced by 341 yards rushing and a stout defense, the Falcons knocked off North Creek 42-12 last Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium. Woodinville (7-1) advances to play at Mount Si (8-0) this Thursday for all the league marbles.

GLIMPSE INTO THE FUTURE: Backup sophomore quarterback Michael Deuster was 3-of-4 for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We’re absolutely thrilled to be competing for a Kingco championship,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “We’re exactly where we want to be. We’re fired up to go play a good football team.”

The domination against North Creek enabled some young bucks to play in the second half. Reserve quarterback Michael Deuster connected with Carson Noe for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore tailback Cameron Claypool rushed for 59 yards. Sophomore tailback Drew Lozano broke loose on a nifty 52-yard run down the right sideline. And Isaac Fuiten’s extra point drew pandemonium from the Falcon sideline.

When the game ended, the seniors gathered to pose for informal photos.

“These last four years were the best years of my life,” senior linebacker Miles Mustarde said. “This stadium has been a part of my life for a long time. We won a championship here in junior football. To play on this field with our varsity brothers has been incredible. It’s a second home to me.”

Senior linebacker Danny Metsker was asked his best memory from playing at The Pop.

“Sophomore year we played Newport,” Metsker said. “I got my first tackle. I heard the crowd and everyone was cheering. It was amazing... This place is the best place to play football in the state of Washington.”

Coach Maxwell singled out two seniors who don’t normally get attention.

“Tyler Medicus doesn’t play a whole lot,” Maxwell said of the senior lineman. “But he did a great job of speaking last night [at the annual senior dinner]. He loves Woodinville football, and he’s a good example of how you don’t have to be a star to get something out of a high school football program. He gives his team a lot by being a role model by example.

“Also, Brendan Szymanski is not the most vocal person,” Maxwell said of his offensive guard. “But when he does speak and talk to the team, his leadership goes a long ways.”

Woodinville plays at Mount Si this Thursday for the Kingco 4A Championship. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.