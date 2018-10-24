Falcons fall to North Creek 1-0 24 Oct 2018 05:26

Written by Derek Johnson

As the late Yogi Berra might say, “it was déjà vu all over again” for the Woodinville Falcons. Playing in their next-to-last game of the season against North Creek, the Falcons struggled offensively in a 1-0 loss to the Jags.

It marked the fourth time that the Falcons had been shut out this season. They’ve scored 2 goals in a game only once – that being in a 3-2 loss to Kings on October 4.

Woodinville’s Hannah Jensen (#13) in action against North Creek. (Photo by Dale Garvey) “We were hoping for the win,” Woodinville’s Isabel Chauls said. “But I think we played hard. Early in the first half I thought we did a really good job knocking the ball around. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish them off [with shots on goal].”

The loss dropped Woodinville to 2-6 in Kingco 4A and 3-6-2 overall. North Creek improved to 4-3-1 in Kingco 4A.

“We had one game plan, and that was to keep Toni [Miranda] from getting an opportunity in front of the goal,” Woodinville coach Andrew Croft said. “And she got one opportunity in front of the goal, and she scored on it. But, she’s a great player, so that’s why we wanted to take that stuff away from her… Huge credit to Chalise Baysa their head coach for turning that North Creek program around.”

With the season almost over, Croft ruminated on his team’s challenges.

“We’ve had a tough time putting the ball in the back of the net,” he said. “We’ve had our chances. The first half of the season we had struggles and those struggles came back. And sometimes that will happen.”

Croft went on to single out of the play of his two captains.

“I think our players did an amazing job of learning this year,” Croft said. “Clare Steele was a captain, and I was very impressed with her leadership. I thought she was absolutely tremendous from a vocal as well as playing standpoint.

“And Isabel, she was able to use her skills that she was good at, plus learn some things like serving and moving on the field,” Croft said. “She did a nice job. They learned a bit and can take those skills it to their club teams, and build for next year.”

Woodinville hosts Inglemoor on October 24 at Pop Keeney Stadium, to conclude its season. It will be Senior Night for the Lady Falcons.