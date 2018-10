Luke Houser wins Kingco 24 Oct 2018 05:26

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville's Luke Houser won the boys' Kingco 4A Cross Country race on October 18th at Lake Sammamish State Park. He edged out Joe Waskom from Mt. Si.

ATHLETES HEADED TO STATE

Five Woodinville kids are headed to State: Luke Houser, Jordan Kauffman, Nell O'Hara, Melissa Phung and Elyn Lee.