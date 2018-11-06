Woodinville High School Runners Compete in State Meet 06 Nov 2018 06:09

Written by Carolyn Houser

Atheletes sent off to state tournament (Courtesy photo)

Washington State’s Cross Country State Meet took place on Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco WA. Five members of Woodinville High School’s team competed in the meet: seniors Luke Houser and Melissa Phung, junior Jordan Kauffman, sophomore Elyn Lee, and freshman Nell O’Hara.

Luke Houser placing 6th at State Cross Country (Courtesy photo)

Houser finished in 6th place in a very challenging race. Phung finished top among the Woodinville girls in 49th place overall. She ran a strong race and had a good sprint at the finish. The Woodinville runners agreed that the course was much harder than it looks. It seems flat but there are undulating hills throughout the course.

Coach Frank Shuck, who is retiring at the end of the season, can go out in style with these results. We can expect to see him officiating at USATF events in the future.

Luke Houser has had a great cross country season, and it is not over yet. He will compete in post-season races starting next weekend in Boise for the Nike Cross Regional race, and the following weekend in Portland for the Nike Border Clash, an invitational race for the top runners from Washington and Oregon.

