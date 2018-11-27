Ladies and Gentlemen… It’s the Maddy and Mia Show! 27 Nov 2018 07:55

Written by Derek Johnson

If ever there was a precocious freshman, Mia Hughes was the one. In the middle of last season, she scored a school record 38 points against North Creek. After that game, a reporter asked her how far the team could go.

“I feel like we can get all the way to the Dome and to the State championship game,” Hughes said. “And hopefully we can play Central Valley again.”

Last week, Hughes and teammate Maddy DuBois sat with the reporter on the perch overlooking the school’s commons. When the above quote was mentioned, DuBois looked startled and turned toward Hughes.

“You did?” DuBois asked. “Wow, that’s crazy!” DuBois then offered a fist bump.

Senior guard Maddy DuBois (left) and sophomore forward Mia Hughes (right). (Photo by Matt Campbell Photography)

The freshman Hughes proved to be prophetic. Woodinville won three straight overtime games in the State Tourney, before falling to Central Valley in the State Championship game.

“We had played Central Valley before in Spokane (in December 2017)” said Hughes. “They were good and that game was close. When you interviewed me, I knew that we would make it that far and they would make it that far, because they were good.”

Hughes had a big tourney, scoring 36 points against Eastlake. DuBois gained notoriety in Tacoma, too. Her three-point dagger at the buzzer beat Kentridge. The shot solidified her reputation as a long-range assassin.

“It was a really special team and we’re going to miss being together and playing together,” DuBois said. “But that’s over and now we need to look forward to the next season.”

The biggest void from last year’s team is Regan Schenck. The superlative point guard graduated and is now playing for Northern Arizona University.

“Regan’s work ethic is something I will always look up to,” Hughes said. “How hard she worked all the time and now seeing her as a [Division I] player and one day wanting to get there myself.”

In the upcoming season, DuBois and Hughes won’t be shouldering the load alone. The roster is a cast of characters. It includes seniors Katie Minnehan (ferocious defender), Morgan Lundquist (gregarious personality and newly-minted starting center) and

Rachael Moscatel (outside sharpshooter who’s returning from a knee injury.

An intriguing addition to the roster is freshman point guard Veronica Sheffey (the little sister of former Falcon quarterback Jaden Sheffey).

“Veronica is in some ways taking Regan’s spot,” Woodinville head coach Scott Bullock said. “We’re going to share the point guard spot by committee. Veronica as a freshman is the most physical of the three. Really strong.”

How does Bullock view the approaching season?

“We’re going to desperately miss Regan for sure,” Bullock said. “She was a special young lady with great talents and she was a competitor who did not want to lose. But we’ve got these girls who can carve their own path. It’s going to be a fun year. We’re a little bit young, but we have a quality group of girls.”

DuBois recently traveled into Seattle to see Regan Schenck and Northern Arizona play Seattle University. The key twist is that DuBois will be playing for Seattle U next season.

So… Which team did DuBois root for?

“Regan was starting which was cool,” DuBois said. “It was cool to see her play my future team. But who was I rooting for? Uh, well… I rooted for Regan… and my team.”