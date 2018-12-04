WHS Boy’s Basketball Season Opener 04 Dec 2018 07:22

Written by Kara Roth

The WHS boy’s basketball team had their home season opener on Friday night against the Todd Beamer High School Titans from Federal Way.

(Photo by Kara Roth)

The Falcons took the lead initially with a three pointer by Josiah Bush. The Titans took over the lead later in the first quarter and never gave it back to the Falcons for the rest of the game. The score was 31-20 at halftime. The Falcons were able to bring the score within 5 points in the third quarter but the game ended at 61-50 with the Titans winning. The top scorers for the Falcons were Josiah Bush with 13 points and Cameron Dick with 12 points.

A challenge for the Falcons was that six varsity players were not eligible to play in this game. All of these players were part of the WHS football team and that season ended less than a week ago. Under Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s rules, players can only participate on one team at a time and players must attend a minimum number of practices prior to their first game. Given those constraints, the majority of the varsity squad had to stay on the bench cheering for their team. They will be eligible to play in next week’s game against Issaquah High School on Tuesday December 4 at Woodinville High School.

The girl’s varsity basketball team played Todd Beamer prior to the boy’s game and won 70-25.