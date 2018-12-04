Scrappy Falcons keep clawing in comeback win over University 04 Dec 2018 07:24

Written by Derek Johnson

Mia Hughes scored 25 points and Katie Minnehan had 15 rebounds as Woodinville beat University 59-58 last Saturday at Woodinville High School.

“We knew they would be a really good team,” Woodinville’s Jordan Worthington said. “So we had to come out and play really great defense. Katie and Mia made plays and we had people make big buckets, so it helped us get the win.”

The Falcons improved their record to 2-0 on the young season. University, hailing from Spokane, fell to 2-1.

Freshman guard Veronica Sheffey (right) is the little sister of former Falcon quarterback Jaden Sheffey (Photo by Derek Johnson)

For much of the first half, University scored easily and often. It sometimes felt like the visiting Titans might pull away for an easy win.

But each time University built a lead, Woodinville chipped away to keep it close.

Halfway through the third quarter, University led 42-34. But Falcon guard Katie Minnehan snared an offensive rebound and fired a pass outside to Maddy DuBois, who hit a 15-foot jumper. This trimmed the deficit to 42-36.

A couple minutes later, Jordan Worthington muscled in a lay-in, to make it a 42-40 game.

With 3:19 left in the game, Woodinville took a 53-52 lead, when Mia Hughes drove the baseline and passed to Morgan Lundquist, who nailed a ten-footer.

Woodinville then built a five point lead with less than two minutes to go. But University kept fighting. Jacksen McCliment-Call hit a three pointer to bring the Titans to within 59-58.

Woodinville senior guard Maddy DuBois (Photo by Derek Johnson)

But the Falcons staged a defensive stand in the final seconds to hang on for the win.

“That was an exciting game,” Woodinville’s Maddy DuBois said. “We knew we had to be prepared for that team because they had been really good in the past. We didn’t give up the whole game and that’s the best trait for our team. Jaela [Stephens-Eggers] came in early and did a really good job... Katie got rebounds, Mia got some good buckets, Veronica [Sheffey] kept us going. Everyone did something to keep the team going and everyone stuck together.”

As Woodinville coach Scott Bullock began fielding questions, he glanced at the stat sheet while giving his trademark smirk.

“We were fortunate to get the win against a very good team,” Bullock said. “Katie was all over the floor. She was the glue, she was the energy. Hannah Wheeler came in and got a big bucket. Jordan Worthington got a big steal in a big moment. Veronica was solid, she guarded their point guard the entire game.”

Bullock seemed pleased with his team’s prospects for this season.

“We definitely have a good group of seniors, but we have a lot of young kids,” Bullock said. “Sam [assistant coach Sam Moscatel] and I both feel like this team has a lot of potential for growth... This team is going to grow and keep getting better.”