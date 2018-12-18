Falcons Beat Skyline; Head into Holiday Break with 3-0 Record 18 Dec 2018 06:11

Written by Derek Johnson

When the evening came to an end, volunteers began breaking down the equipment and rolling up mats at Interlake High School. Woodinville had won again, this time beating Skyline 166-146.

Head coach Kathie Koch, coming off a bad cold, spoke in a raspy voice that made her sound like a female Miles Davis.

“I’m very happy with all their performances and where we’re at as a team,” Koch said.

Five different Falcons posted high scores in the five events. Holland Pilukas was tops in vault, Ellie Mann was best in bars, Emma Mann was tops in beam, Teana Heys won the floor, and Kat Rudd tallied the best all-around score.

Senior Ellie Mann (who serves as team captain along with Kate Norris and Teana Heys) was revved up by the sterling performances.

“I’m super excited to be this early in the season and doing so well,” Mann said. “And even seeing the scoring improvements from last week, is super exciting.”

Coach Koch discussed several of the performances.

“Strong beam, that’s an event we’ve been working on,” Koch said. “We tried new skills on bars, and Teana had a fall but added difficulty and Elli Mann added some difficultly but she made it through. Emma Mann also added difficulty in her beam routine. She had a fall in it, but you’ve got to start somewhere... She’ll be ready to go by January after the break.”

The winter break means almost a month will pass before the Falcons compete again. They will travel to Bellevue on January 10 for a showdown with traditional powerhouse Newport. After competing against Redmond on Jan 17, Woodinville will take on all the Northshore schools on January 24 in an epic Battle Royale.

“We’re looking forward to the break,” Koch said. “We have a lot of difficulty we need to add to meets yet, and it’s not a safe thing to do when you’re not ready. So we’ve got a few weeks off to get those skills back in and be full on when we return from the break. I’m very happy with how we’re doing.”

Ellie Mann performs at Interlake High School. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Kat Rudd (here on floor routine) had the evening's top all-around score. (Photo by Derek Johnson)