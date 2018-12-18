Katie Bar the Door: Falcons Rip Redmond 62-33 18 Dec 2018 06:14

Written by Derek Johnson

To get the pulse of last Wednesday’s Woodinville-Redmond game, you only needed to listen to Redmond’s PA announcer. During player introductions, his voice boomed out over the speakers with the rattling gusto of a WWF event. But by the end of the first quarter, Woodinville led 20-3. And his voice was more akin to someone covering a golf tourney.

By the final buzzer, the Falcons led 62-33. The win improved Woodinville’s record to 6-0 on the season.

“It was a really fun game,” Woodinville’s Veronica Sheffey said. “Because we got a lead we were able to practice some new stuff we’ve been working on.”

Woodinville’s Mia Hughes may have scored 21 points, but the defining impact was perpetrated by Katie Minnehan. The senior guard played suffocating defense almost as if she could read her opponent’s minds. She caused such havoc in the passing lanes that it created a paralyzing effect on the Redmond offense.

Woodinville's Katie Minnehan (left) only played half the game, but recorded six steals and two pass deflections.(Photo by Dale Garvey)

When asked about it, Minnehan shrugged and smiled bashfully.

“I’m always anticipating, especially today,” Minnehan said. “Watching the person with the ball, watching their eyes, it is so obvious to me. You see where they’re going to pass and you jump in the passing lane.”

Minnehan’s partner-in-crime was Veronica Sheffey. The freshman guard had multiple pass deflections. Together, the two girls served as a wrecking ball on defense.

“We feed off of each other and she’s fun to play with,” Sheffey said. “I’ve been working on my footwork and it makes it fun to defend when she’s on the court with me.”

Woodinville coach Scott Bullock liked what he saw from his defensive duo.

“Katie and Veronica as guards defensively are at a high level,” Bullock said. “It was fun to watch. And it’s nice having two girls that I can use on the other team’s best player or ball handler.”

Bullock also liked the team’s overall performance.

“I was really pleased with the whole first [half] of the game,” Bullock said. “What stood out in my mind was how nicely the girls shared the ball. Maddy [DuBois] had 8 assists, Katie had 6 assists, Mia had a few nice passes, one to Morgan [Lundquist] and one to Hannah Wheeler. When you have five girls who can pass the ball it puts you at a different level.”