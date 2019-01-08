Melton optimistic despite tough loss to Mount Si 08 Jan 2019 09:44

Written by Derek Johnson

When Mount Si’s Brett Williams hit a three-pointer halfway through the second quarter, he extended his team’s lead to 26-11 over Woodinville. As that shot swished through the net, there was a sense of a “point of no return” to this game.

Woodinville's Blake Glessner (left) drives the baseline. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

Woodinville never threatened the rest of the way. And the visiting Wildcats went on to beat the Falcons 56-34 last Friday night at Woodinville High School.

The win lifted Mount Si to 10-2 on the year. For the Falcons, the loss left them at 3-3 in Kingco 4A and 5-7 overall.

“We had to work really hard offensively, which we expected,” Woodinville coach Kurt Melton said. “But honestly, in the first half I thought we were getting really good shots. We had a number of shots in the paint... We just didn’t shoot well. That first half, we fell down by 15 [points], and I think that if we make a few of those lay ups and Cage [Schenck] hits some of those shots he usually hits, and we’re going into halftime only down 2 or 4.

“But hand it to Mount Si,” Melton said. “They made us work for [points] and that definitely affects the way you shoot, right?”

Woodinville sophomore Carson Noe was a bright spot, playing well against the Wildcats.

“He did a great job,” Melton said. “He is one of the kids who comes to practice and works hard every day. Maybe he hasn’t had the minutes as a reward, but he has never flinched. I’m really proud of the young man, he came out and played hard. He hit the jump shot, but he also worked hard in the paint on defense and in rebounding.”

The tough loss to Mount Si didn’t temper Melton’s enthusiasm for the second half of the season.

“We’re becoming a more diverse team in how we score,” Melton said. “Early in the season we were dominating the ball with one or two guys – which was a bit much for our liking. We’re now getting different shots, scoring from different areas. Getting to the [free throw] line. That’s what we want to see. We’re becoming a better basketball team.

Woodinville’s recent trip to the San Diego Surf N’ Slam tourney gave Melton more optimism. The Falcons won two of three games.

“We work with each other, we work hard,” he said. “I like this group. We had a great tournament We came together and played good basketball against some really good teams. I like coaching this group of guys.

“They were together all the time,” Melton added. “Some kids who maybe haven’t hung out as much roomed together. I was watching it, and these kids were moving from kid-to-kid. There weren’t any cliques. Just a bunch of guys getting along, being kids.

“There were a lot of teams down there,” Melton said. “And the folks of Woodinville would have been proud if they could have seen these kids in that environment. We have really, really strong character kids.

“This team likes each other,” he said. “And it makes it that much more fun to coach them.”