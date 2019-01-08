Falcons ring in the New Year with win over Mount Si 08 Jan 2019 09:47

Written by Derek Johnson

Mia Hughes scored 19 points and Morgan Lundquist added 10 as Woodinville whipped Mount Si 62-27 last Friday night at Woodinville High School.

Rachel Moscatel, who knocked down a pair of three-pointers, said the game set the tone for what’s to come.

“Our end goal is to get to that Kingco Championship,” Moscatel said. “We are halfway through the season so we can’t slow down.”

Woodinville's Maddy DuBois (with ball) fights off a defender last Friday night. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

With the win, Woodinville improved its record to 6-0 in Kingco 4A and 11-1 overall.

Despite a sloppy first half, Woodinville was never seriously challenged on this night. The Falcons led 29-9 at halftime. Freshman guard Veronica Sheffey then opened up the second half with a steal and lay-in to get the ball rolling.

Halfway through the third quarter, Sheffey found Morgan Lundquist underneath with a savvy bounce pass. Lundquist’s lay-in made it 37-16. Then halfway through the fourth quarter, Woodinville’s Jaela Eggers nailed a three pointer to make it 53-25.

Falcon guards Katie Minnehan (8 rebounds) and Sheffey (5 steals) made their presence felt through three quarters of play. Several reserves entered in the fourth quarter, enabling ten different Falcons to score.

“Going forward, we have to focus on not turning over the ball,” Lundquist said. “In San Diego we had issues with turning the ball over. We have to focus on making smart passes and finishing our shots.”

SAN DIEGO TRIP

Lundquist’s reference to San Diego was in regards to the holiday tourney that Woodinville played in. The Falcons beat Granite Bay 74-48 and LaCosta Canyon 69-38, before falling to Archbishop Mitty 90-48.

“It was super fun, except for the last game when we got smacked,” Morgan Lundquist said with a laugh. “We played against the top recruited girl in the nation. So, it’s cool.”

That player was Haley Jones, the 6’1” phenom from Archbishop Mitty. ESPN rates her as the #1 women’s recruit in America. Woodinville had no answers in defending her.

“It was a good team-bonding trip to get closer to the girls who are new this year,” Moscatel said. “We played a very good team, which will help us get ready for bigger games [later this season].”

MOSCATEL’S RETURN

Rachel Moscatel, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is playing again. A black brace is her constant companion on the court.

“The knee is feeling pretty good, but it has its days,” Moscatel said. “But overall, it’s pretty good. It was my goal to be ready for this season. It was so important to play for my senior season. Being able to play makes me so happy.”