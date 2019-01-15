Glessner’s 30-foot Jumper Leads Falcons to Victory 15 Jan 2019 06:59

Written by Derek Johnson

As the Woodinville Falcons came off the court, assistant coach Bob Nicol slapped a reporter on the back and laughed. “Exactly how we drew it up in the huddle!” he said.

Woodinville's Jack Messmer (right) looks to pass against North Creek. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Nicol was referencing the drama from moments earlier. Woodinville and North Creek had been tied at 49-49. In the game’s final seconds, Woodinville’s Blake Glessner heaved a 30-foot jump shot that banked against the backboard and went in. This gave the Falcons a 52-49 win last Saturday night at Woodinville High School.

“That’s not how we drew it up, not even close!” Woodinville head coach Kurt Melton said with a huge smile. “At the same time, we were at the end of a possession and completely comfortable with Blake having the ball. We trust in that. I wasn’t counting on having a 30-footer, but we’ll take it!”

The win improved Woodinville’s record to 4-5 in Kingco 4A, 7-9 overall. North Creek fell to 2-6, 4-10.

At the beginning of the night, North Creek came out aggressively and took a 5-0 lead. The Jaguars would keep that lead until halfway through the second quarter. That’s when Woodinville’s Cage Schenck buried a 17-footer to give the Falcons their first lead at 17-16.

Heading into the second half, the game was a back-and-forth affair. With 3:00 left in the third quarter, Woodinville’s Trevor Davidson got a steal which led to a Glessner lay-in. This cut the deficit to 33-32.

With 3:15 left in the game, Glessner hit a three-pointer to give the Falcons a 48-44 lead.

But North Creek would not go quietly. With 1:49 left in the game, Jaguar guard Matt Suguitan banked a shot in the paint to tie things up at 49-49.

With thirty-five seconds left in the game, Woodinville took a time out. Blake Glesnner recalled the discussion in the huddle.

“We thought they were going to come out in a zone and we set up [a play] for zone,” Glessner said. “But they came out playing man-to-man. So we had to [improvise] on the court, and come up with something different.”

Woodinville made several passes but wasn’t able to get a good look. The dwindling shot clock suddenly loomed large on the far wall.

“We only had two seconds left on the clock so I had to shoot it,” Glessner said.

The resulting shot from long range arced high in the air before banking clean against the backboard and going in.

Cage Schenck was the first teammate to reach Glessner. “Let’s go! That’s my boy!” Schenck shouted.

In the post-game interview, Coach Melton was all smiles.

“This win was incredibly important,” Melton said. “Both teams are fighting for a spot in these playoffs. Putting this in the W column is a big deal for us. Not only that, it has been a tough week [with two losses]. And to come back and

get a win tonight, for their psyche going forward is a big thing.”

Melton cited the performances of several players.

“Cameron [Dick] got in there and mixed it up,” Melton said. “Jack Messmer found ways to contribute positively. Cage [Schenck] is sick as a dog right now and he toughed it out to help us win the game. Carson [Noe] came in and gave us good minutes. Trevor Davidson, oh my goodness, did he come in and do good things. Lots of kids contributed tonight.”

Blake Glessner thinks good things are on the horizon.

“I feel like we’ve finally grown chemistry together and understand where we’re going to be [on the court],” Glessner said. “We don’t have any players who are nutjobs who get mad when things don’t go right. We’ve got a good team.”