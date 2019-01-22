Falcons Control Crown after beating Inglemoor 22 Jan 2019 07:58

Written by Derek Johnson

From the game’s opening tip-off, the faces of the Falcons had a certain gravitas. A level of seriousness not seen before.

This showdown was a big one. It pitted Woodinville against Inglemoor -- the only other challenger in the Crown Division of the Kingco 4A Conference.

But Woodinville bounced out to a 15-0 lead. And the Lady Falcons never looked back, en route to a 58-45 win last Wednesday at Woodinville High School.

Mia Hughes led all scorers with 20 points. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“We just came out ready and had our heads in the game from the start,” Woodinville’s Mia Hughes said. ”This being our last home game of the season, we knew before the game we wanted this one really bad.”

With the win, Woodinville improved to 7-1 in Kingco 4A and 14-2 overall. Inglemoor fell to 7-3, 14-3.

The fast-start Falcons quickly put Inglemoor behind the 8 Ball. With 2:00 left in the first quarter, Mia Hughes scored on a breakaway lay-in. This made the score 15-0.

"NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND!" The student section gets creative with their impersonation of ESPN Game Day. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

Halfway through the second stanza, Jordan Worthington buried a baseline jumper to make it 25-10. In the third quarter, Rachel Moscatel swished a three pointer to make it 39-25.

The evening was capped in the fourth quarter, when Maddy DuBois passed inside to Veronica Sheffey, who muscled in a lay-in for a 45-28 advantage.

“[Inglemoor] made one run where they got it down to seven points,” Woodinville assistant coach Sam Moscatel said. “That’s as close as they got. After that, we didn’t let them get any closer.”

Moscatel also liked how the team was readying itself for the looming postseason.

“The girls are starting to do what you want them to do, and that’s to start peaking at this part of the season,” he said.

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH ON SENIOR NIGHT

Before the game, six Woodinville seniors were honored on the court. They were Morgan Lundquist, Katie Minnehan, Rachel Moscatel, Abby Ruff, Jordan Worthington and Maddy DuBois. In the post-game aftermath, DuBois grew sentimental.

“I’m just sad because it’s our last home game,” DuBois said as she wiped away tears streaming down her face. “I’ve been playing here on this court since the sixth grade. And I played with all the seniors since then too. We’ve all been coached by Sam Moscatel since sixth grade... It has meant a lot to me to play with all my best friends. You don’t get this experience twice and it’s so special and I’m going to remember forever. All these girls have a special place in my heart.”

