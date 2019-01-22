High-Flying Falcons Soar Past Redmond 22 Jan 2019 08:04

Written by Derek Johnson

The Lady Falcons are firing on all cylinders. Performing before a large crowd at Woodinville High School, the girls in green beat Redmond 178-126 last Thursday night.

Kat Rudd and Ellie Mann starred on an evening when the outcome was never in doubt.

Ellie Mann soars through the air during her balance beam routine. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“Everyone tried to pull out all the stops to increase their start values tonight in all their routines to get the highest score possible,” Rudd said. “We worked hard to improve our form in all our techniques... I’m proud of everyone on the team.”

With the win, the Falcons improved their record to 5-0. They maintained a hold on first place (along with North Creek) in the Crown Division of the Kingco 4A Conference.

Woodinville coach Kathi Koch was pleased with her squad’s performance.

“The girls worked really hard over the winter break and we were able to add some difficulty to our meet last week,” Koch said. “And then we added even more [difficulty] this week. They hit really great routines. It’s always fun to perform in front of a full house of friends and family. That helps to raise their level of performance.”

Ellie Mann tallied her highest all-around score on the season.

“She nailed every single event and I’m really proud of her accomplishment,” Koch said. “Holland [Pilukas] did a great job with her new floor routine. Our entire bar lineup really nailed it, so that was impressive to see.”

The biggest ovation came for Kat Rudd while on floor. The irrepressible senior added some extra mustard to her routine.

“During my routine I always turn to the judge and raise my eyebrows and I try to get a laugh out of them,” Rudd said. “It’s a fun time every time I do floor -- it’s really great!”

“And we laugh at her every time,” Koch said. “Some judges think it’s funny, and some look at her like THAT’S NOT SO FUNNY.

“But she’s a character and she does that every time,” Koch said.

NORTHSHORE SHOWDOWN

Bothell High School will be the scene of a big showdown this Thursday night. All four Northshore teams will compete against each other. North Creek (7-0), Woodinville (5-0), Bothell (3-2) and Inglemoor (3-3) will engage in a Battle Royale.

“A lot of these girls are great friends with girls from the other schools,” Coach Koch said. “They’ve done club gymnastics together. It’s always fun to see them. There are always bragging rights on the line against the Northshore schools. And a lot can happen to the standings.”