Lady Falcons Win Third Consecutive Kingco Championship 73-59 over Eastlake 05 Feb 2019 06:14

Written by Scott Bullock

The Woodinville Lady Falcons (20-2) erupted for a season high 51 second half points to defeat the Eastlake Lady Wolves (17-5) in front of a packed house at Bellevue High School. It was the Lady Falcons 3rd consecutive Kingco Championship and 5th in the last 10 years. It was a total team effort with four players in double figures and league MVP Mia Hughes leading the way with 18 points.

The Woodinville girls started slowly and found themselves down by as many as 14 points in the first half. After a Madison Dubois 3 pointer, they were able to trim the lead and found themselves only trailing 30-22 at the intermission. Eastlake’s 6 foot 3 Keeli Burton-Oliver, committed to play at Arizona State, and 6 foot Mae Bryant, headed to Grand Canyon University, provided the most challenging matchups and were doing most of the early damage. Morgan Lundquist and Katie Minnehan with some help from Madison Dubois, Rachel Moscatel, and Hannah Wheeler all pledged to dig a little deeper and take on the 2nd half challenge with renewed grit and determination. Their defensive effort and togetherness helped turned the tide in the third quarter as the Falcons outscored the Wolves 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 2-point lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to Woodinville as they poured in a season high 31 points in the last 8 minutes of play. Senior Katie Minnehan led the way with all of her 13 points in the final stanza including 7-7 from the free throw line. Katie at only 5 foot 7 is the team’s leading rebounder. She finished with 11 rebounds and 4 steals to go with her late scoring barrage. Morgan Lundquist at 6 foot 1 and the tallest Lady Falcon hit back to back big mid-range baskets late in the game to finish with 15 points on 6 for 8 shooting from the field. In the meantime, Seattle University bound, Madison Dubois dished out a game high 7 assists and provided incredible leadership on the floor before fouling out with 4 minutes remaining. Madison better known as Maddy is the all- time leading 3-point shooter in Woodinville history and added two more big threes on this championship night.

Freshman Veronica Sheffey affectionately called “V” by her coaches and recently voted first team All-Kingco was also stellar down the stretch. The 14-year old lefty added some big steals and difficult finishes in transition over the tall Eastlake Timber. Veronica finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Lady Falcons now advance to districts next week. They play on Saturday, February 9 at Bothell High School at 2 :30 pm.