WHS Boys Basketball survive Kingco Playoffs 05 Feb 2019 06:26

Written by Christy Schenck

(Photo courtesy of Sean Valley)

While the Lady Falcons were battling it out in Bellevue for the Kingco Championship, the WHS boys’ team was fighting to stay alive versus Eastlake on Saturday at Lake Washington High School. Great team play and smart ball movement gave the boys an energetic start and sent the Falcons into the locker room at halftime up 31-27. Player highlights included great court vision and passing from Cameron Dick and Layton Duff, finishing finesse from Evan Riseland and tough defense from Trevor Davidson on Casey Jones, Eastlake’s marquis player. At the end of three the Falcons were up by 10, but then things got interesting. Eastlake got within 2 points in the 4th but the Falcons battled back with Cage Schenck and Blake Glessner combining for 8-8 from the stripe in the final minutes and the Falcons held on for a 64-58 win and a berth in the Wes King District Tournament. The Falcons will next play on Friday, February 8, 7 pm at Redmond in a loser out contest.