WHS Gymnastic Team soar on to District Meet 05 Feb 2019 06:43

Written by Kathryn Koch

The Senior Falcon gymnasts were flying high on Wednesday night as they soared past Eastlake and Monroe High School in their final regular season meet of the year. Woodinville posted a season high 179.6 and finished their season 9-1. The team is thrilled with their score as they ready themselves for post season. “We are excited that we keep improving every week. We have been working hard to make every tenth count. The fact that we posted our highest score of the season gives us lots of confidence as we head into post season,” said Senior Co-Captain, Kate Norris. “KingCo will be a difficult meet but we feel like we are in a position to do well. Gymnastics is really is a team effort and everyone did her job tonight. Our team is lucky to have a lot of strong gymnasts who each contribute. I love competing with these girls.”

It really was a team effort for Woodinville. Falcons dominated the top spots in the individual all-around with Ellie Mann (1st), Kat Rudd (2nd), Morgann Mocherman (3rd), and Kate Norris (4th). Falcons also captured first place in each of the Individual Events. Sidney Mays was the bars champion, Teana Heys won the beam and Ellie Mann took first on both vault and floor.

Woodinville Seniors: Mallory Gustafson, Ellie Mann, Kate Norris, Morgann Mocherman, Kat Rudd and Kira Frever. – (photo by Krystie Pilukas)

Wednesday was also a special night as Woodinville honored its six graduating seniors at Senior Night. The team coach, Kathie Koch, and fellow gymnasts honored each senior at the conclusion of the meet. The six seniors, Kira Frever, Mallory Gustafson, Ellie Mann, Morgann Mocherman, Kate Norris and Kat Rudd have made important contributions and have been strong leaders for the team this year.

Coach Kathie spoke to her team and to the audience, “To the seniors, thank you for your commitment to this team throughout the years. Both your coaches and your teammates appreciate your hard work and effort.” She added, “This group of seniors will always hold a special place in my heart … they are the single biggest class of kids that I’ve coached. Saying goodbye to six kids in one year will be tough. I could not be more proud of how these young ladies have grown throughout the last four years.” Each girl was then highlighted and thanked individually for their contributions to the team. They were complimented on their hard work, dedication, example and sportsmanship. Many of the seniors have battled through injuries and have worked hard to compete this year. “Tonight is not about goodbyes. We still have some postseason meets to come. Tonight we are here to honor the contributions of the seniors and their parents to Woodinville gymnastics.” Koch also thanked the parents for raising their daughters to be strong and responsible young ladies.

As Koch pointed out, Woodinville still has some hard work ahead of them. The Falcons earned a berth at the 4A KingCo/Wesco District meet Saturday, February 9th at North Creek High School. They will face tough competition from North Creek High School and Newport High School who have both posted strong scores this season. Woodinville hopes to keep their KingCo winning streak alive after claiming the meet title for the last five years. “Postseason is always a fun and exciting time. We are working hard to increase our difficulty and consistency as we move into the final meets of the season.”