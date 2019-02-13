WHS Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Woodinville High School had a signing celebration for 17 student athletes on February 8. The following students will continue their athletic pursuits while attending college:
Basketball: Madison DuBois, Seattle University; Jordan Worthington, Linfield College
Cross Country & Track: Luke Houser, University of Washington
Football: Will Augustine, Montana Tech; Nolan Downs, Southern Oregon University; Dylan Lewis, Washington State University; Danny Metsker, Central Washington University
Lacrosse: Mason Leet, Whittier College
Soccer: Marques Herrera-Kuehn, Linfield College; Sara Staup, Hartwick College
Softball: Bailey Burger-Moore, Williams College; Maria Ortiz, University of Puget Sound, Rachael Rhinehart, Robert Morris University; Mikaelie Sullivan (unable to attnd), George Fox University, Megan Taketa, Amherst College; Molly Taketa, Smith College
Wrestling: Drew Christensen, University of Montana