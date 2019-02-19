Christensen signs with Minnesota; Falcons send Five to State 19 Feb 2019 06:13

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville’s Drew Christensen is following in his brother’s footsteps, while forging his own path. The senior wrestler signed recently as a preferred walk-on to the University Minnesota. He’ll be wrestling in the Big Ten Conference, just like older brother Ryan, who’s a fifth-year senior at Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin got some new coaches, and one of their assistant coaches went to Minnesota,” Drew said. “He had been to our house a couple times recruiting Ryan. I thought he was pretty cool.”

Drew reached out to Minnesota as he considered colleges to attend. It was last year, while visiting Ryan, that the brothers made the three-hour drive from Madison to Minneapolis.

“I got to see the campus, it was great,” Drew said. “I took an official visit in early October. I got to meet some of the guys [on the team], they were really great. I got to meet some of the freshmen. I could tell they loved to compete and they were great guys off the mat.”

It was then that Drew decided to become a Minnesota Golden Gopher.

Back Row - Assistant Coach Shaun Newton, Head Coach Todd Christensen Front Row - Jonathan Ruana, Kristopher Edwish, Drew Christensen, Nolan Downs, Simon Swan (Photo courtesy of Brian Swan)

FALCONS SEND FIVE TO MAT CLASSIC

As of this writing, Drew Christensen still had unfinished business at Woodinville. He and five teammates competed at the State tourney last weekend in Tacoma. (The Woodinville Weekly will have a follow up article in the February 25 edition to report the results).

Christensen, who finished seventh at State last year in the 160 pound weight class, has his sights set on first place. “I definitely think I have a chance,” he said.

Christensen also had comments about his four teammates who joined him in Tacoma.

Simon Swan

He is the first freshman in Woodinville history to qualify for State. He came from Leota, He is a really great kid and great athlete. He’s probably one of the most competitive kids I’ve met. When he loses, it’s like nobody can really talk to him. He closes the world off and thinks about the next match. And then he goes out there and gets it done. Watching his growth of the season [has been great]. He began winning tight matches late in the season, and it has been fun to watch.”

Nolan Downs

Nolan has been my [wrestling partner] since sophomore year. He had a couple injuries this year. But he came back just in time for Districts. It’s going to be exciting to see him compete at State. We’ve been through it for three years together.

Kristopher Edwish

He’s a wild card. At the district tournament he pinned the two seed. He does some things he’s not supposed to do. And so I think it will be really exciting to watch him at the State tournament and see him have some success... Yeah, I think the comparison to Brett Favre is a very good one. [Favre is the former NFL quarterback with a reputation as a riverboat gambler].

Jonathan Ruana

He’s a 106 pounder. He’s probably got the most wrestling experience on the team. He had a tough 106 weight bracket in our region, so it was great to see him slide through to State. I think he can do some good things this year and it will be fun to see what he can do next year [as a senior].