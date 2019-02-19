Falcons beat Inglemoor to advance to Wes-King Finals 19 Feb 2019 06:26

Written by Derek Johnson

In the game’s aftermath, Woodinville coach Scott Bullock stood in a hallway looking happy. His Falcons had beaten a fine Inglemoor team 64-49. The win enabled Woodinville to play Glacier Peak this Monday for the Wes-King 4A Tourney Championship. A trip to Regionals was also already secured.

“My girls surprise me every time we play,” he said. “They always take it to another level. That first half was one of the best halves I’ve seen all year.”

Woodinville (22-2) started the game like gangbusters. Facing Inglemoor’s suffocating press, Mia Hughes and Veronica Sheffey put on a clinic in fast break basketball. One sparkling moment came when Hughes stole a pass. The sophomore drove coast-to-coast, gave a little shake-and-bake with the shoulders, before kissing the ball off the glass for a 21-12 lead.

Woodinville's Veronica Sheffey fires a three pointer last Saturday against Inglemoor (Photo by Derek Johnson)

By the early third quarter, Woodinville’s lead had ballooned to 33-17. Inglemoor then went on an 11-0 run. But Woodinville’s Maddy DuBois got momentum back when she buried a three-pointer from the baseline.

DuBois also dazzled defensively. On two occasions, Inglemoor players had breakaway lay-ins. But DuBois hustled from behind to knock the ball out of bounds.

“[Coach Bullock] said before the game that the biggest thing was to play for each other,” DuBois said. “All of us took it to heart. You just feel like you can kick it into another gear when you’re playing for your teammates.”

“There was a quote that my assistant Josh Lovern passed around,” Bullock said. “Good teammates are interested in each other. Great teammates are invested in each other.”

Bullock also cited the fine play of Veronica Sheffey, Katie Minnehan and Morgan Lundquist.

Maddy DuBois scored 15 points, giving her over 1,000 in her Woodinville career. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

IN NEED OF AN ASTERISK?

A couple weeks ago, Mia Hughes talked with a reporter about her 100% accuracy from three-point range. The sophomore had one career attempt from beyond the arc—and had made it. It was suggested to her that she preserve that perfection by never shooting another one.

“Maybe I’ll attempt another one on Senior Night my senior year,” Hughes said.

But just a week later against Inglemoor, with the shot clock about to expire, Hughes let fly what appeared to be a three ball. It missed everything, and teammate Morgan Lundquist scrapped with Inglemoor players to gain possession.

So what happened to Mia’s grand plan for perfection?

“I don’t want to talk about it, because [Coach Bullock] said he’s counting that as a pass,” Hughes said. “Morgan was down there. I’m still one-for-one!”

When Coach Bullock was asked of this, he gave his trademark smirk.

“Mia is awesome, she has been working hard on her mid-range shot,” he said. “But the three ball is not in her skill set yet.”

RISING STAR FOR INGLEMOOR

Despite the loss, Inglemoor has a 20-5 record and will play in Regionals with a shot at playing in the Tacoma Dome. One reason for their success has been the play of sophomore Abby Haller.

“She’s going to be a nice player,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “She’s one of the most improved players in our league. From her freshman year she was a JV player, and now she’s a starter on a top five team in the state. She can shoot the ball, she’s aggressive inside. She’s just going to keep getting better. She will be a really nice player these next two years coming up.”