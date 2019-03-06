Walsh and Numrych Represent Woodinville at State

“It rang true with me,” Sayah said. “It showed me that the culture we have in place is right where we want it. It was really heartwarming to be honest with you.”

“Jeffrey and Tim both said to me `we miss the guys.’ Meaning they missed their teammates. Our medley relay team came very close to making it to State. Each of the individuals [on that relay team] will be back next year. There is no doubt in my mind that we will have a state relay team next year. Which will allow us to bring a relay team down and alternates. I'm really looking forward to [taking more guys to State]. The guys want that too.”With thousands of swimmers in the state, only 220 of them make it to Federal Way. Sayah said that for him to hear Numrych and Walsh say they want their teammates there too, made him smile.