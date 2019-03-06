Walsh and Numrych Represent Woodinville at State
-
Written by Derek Johnson
By any measure, the recent snow storm threw daily life out of wack. This was certainly true for the Falcon swim and dive squad. In the week leading up to the State meet, schools were closed and pool time was impossible.
“It was a bizarre way to end the season,” Woodinville coach George Sayah said. “The kids were taking it in stride. I was constantly working with our athletic director to find out what our options were.”
And so two Falcons set off for Federal Way, seeking their fortunes. They were junior Jeffrey Numrych and sophomore Tim Walsh.
“Tim Walsh went to state in the 500 freestyle which is our longest race,” Sayah said. “He has been finding a lot of success with it. That's one of those races where it's the longest distance in high school races. Without any training throughout the week, he came in and fought as hard as he could. He finished in 22nd place, which for a sophomore we're very pleased with.
Numrych, who competed at state last year as a sophomore, made a return visit.
“Jeffrey qualified in the 200 freestyle and the 100 fly,” Sayah said. “Jeffrey had an incredible regular season. In all the individual races he swam in, he didn't lose a race. That's pretty impressive to do. We were really proud of him for that. In the 200 freestyle he made it to Saturday, and he finished 15th. He’s just a junior too.”
Coach Sayah has high hopes for Numrych in his senior season.
“The interesting thing about Jeffrey is that last year he went to State in the 50 freestyle,” Sayah said. “This year he went to State in two totally different events. In one of the last conversations we had with him, [we said] we were going to wait and see what next year brings before we begin formulating what his events will look like in the postseason. He's still got work to do, he will work very hard in the off season. And I know he'll come back to us in great shape. I'm looking forward to his senior year.”
Sayah also shared a moment that occurred during the trip to Federal Way.
“Jeffrey and Tim both said to me `we miss the guys.’ Meaning they missed their teammates. Our medley relay team came very close to making it to State. Each of the individuals [on that relay team] will be back next year. There is no doubt in my mind that we will have a state relay team next year. Which will allow us to bring a relay team down and alternates. I'm really looking forward to [taking more guys to State]. The guys want that too.”
With thousands of swimmers in the state, only 220 of them make it to Federal Way. Sayah said that for him to hear Numrych and Walsh say they want their teammates there too, made him smile.
“It rang true with me,” Sayah said. “It showed me that the culture we have in place is right where we want it. It was really heartwarming to be honest with you.”