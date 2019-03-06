Falcons Reflect on 24-Win Season 06 Mar 2019 07:58

Written by Derek Johnson







It was a tough way to end the season. Woodinville entered the tourney as the #1 seed. But after beating Sunnyside in the first round, tough losses to Kentridge and Glacier Peak brought the year to a close. Woodinville finished the campaign with a 24-5 record.

A light-hearted moment at the Tacoma Dome. Left-to-right: Jordan Worthington, Abby Ruff, Rachel Moscatel, Maddy DuBois and Katie Minnehan (Photo by Don Borin)











Jordan Worthington

We were playing for each other and playing together. I’m just so proud how far we’ve come as a team.

My favorite memory will be winning the first game of the tournament with Veronica [Sheffey's] bucket in the last seconds to get the win [over Sunnyside]. That is a great memory. Despite the tear-filled sorrow of the postgame, each senior shared their thoughts on the season. "After the game we went to Red Robin," Moscatel said. "The kids were so happy. Our [game day] announcer Craig Wheeler happened to be there. He came over to our table and shouted to everyone, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN... INTRODUCING YOUR KINGCO CHAMPION LADY FALCONS! The kids were yelling and screaming and happy. It was just a great moment to see them all happy." Moscatel was asked for a favorite memory from the season. He cited the win over Eastlake on February 2 for the Kingco 4A Championship. It was Woodinville's third straight conference championship. "Jordan, Abby, Morgan, Katie, Madison and Rachel -- I've been coaching them since fifth and sixth grade," Moscatel said. "I have a special bond with them, and it really hurts because of that. [As a coach] you usually don't stick with a group of kids that long. But all of them are great kids, they love each other. We had the tough game last night and today was a winnable game. But the kids didn't quit, they kept fighting. It didn't go our way and it's sad to see the season end." This season held significance for Moscatel. He had been coaching this group of seniors since grade school days, including his daughter Rachel. "Today's loss is a difficult thing to swallow for sure," Woodinville assistant coach Sam Moscatel said. "These kids have worked so darn hard the whole year, and [in the short term] they're not going to see what they've accomplished. They're hurting. Eventually they will see that they won the Kingco Championship, the Wes-King Championship and had a great holiday tournament in San Diego." As time ran out, Glacier Peak players stormed the court in celebration of their 53-51 win. The crestfallen Falcons walked off the court, gathered their things, and headed for the locker room. "I was trying not to think about it, but it was in the back of my mind," Woodinville's Morgan Lundquist said. "I knew we had to get a stop, we had to convert, and we needed to get the ball in the bucket. You're trying to keep the thoughts that this could be the end out of your mind. But it was creeping in a little bit." In those final, fleeting moments, the season was on the brink. Woodinville and Glacier Peak battled to avoid elimination from the Hardwood Classic. It was frantic defense, high-pressure shots, and the do-or-die desperation of state tournament basketball.

Katie Minnehan

I just want to say that Woodinville basketball, it is the best part of high school for me. It’s not just one thing about it. It’s the people I’m playing with, it’s the people that we’re playing for, it’s the people who have invested time in us. It’s the character that everyone has shown. It makes me very happy. I have an overwhelming amount of love for everyone that has been a part of this journey.

Abby Ruff

I’ve just so thankful for this experience and this most amazing team that supports me and each other. We’ve worked so hard all season and it has been an amazing experience that I will remember forever.

Through everything that has happened [to me] this season, they’ve always supported me. It has been an amazing season and I love everyone on this team so much.



It goes by really fast, you know? I wouldn’t trade the last four years for the world. I love these girls. There’s nothing that beats playing with your best friends. And that’s what I did. This season especially was special because people didn’t think we would be here today. We proved a lot of people wrong. We battled every game, never gave up. We had fun in practice, had fun together.



Rachel Moscatel

I’m so blessed to play with my best friends. And not a lot of people get to say that their dad has been their coach for eight years. That’s something so special that we’re both going to remember the rest of our lives. I can’t even express how much I’m going to miss this team. I love every single one of my teammates and I would take a bullet for anyone on this team.



Morgan Lundquist

Honestly it’s hard for me to sort through my emotions at this moment. I’ve been playing with these girls for forever. It seems like a blink of an eye and my career is over. It feels like the other day we were fifth graders. I couldn’t even dribble back then, I was so bad. And here we are at the Tacoma Dome. I think we’ve proved people wrong by getting here. And I just love these girls.

