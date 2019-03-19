Justice is Served as Falcons Beat Edmonds-Woodway 19 Mar 2019 05:21

Written by Derek Johnson

As Justice Dillman strode to the plate, he had a hunch of what was to come. Moments later, the burly third baseman slashed an RBI double to drive in teammate Trent Boyd. This propelled Woodinville past Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in extra innings last Wednesday afternoon at Falcon Field.



“I don’t want to be cocky about it, but I kind of visualized it, and then it happened,” Dillman said with a big grin.



The win enabled Woodinville to open the 2019 season with a 1-0 record.



Woodinville's Jared Gee dives safely back to first base. The speedy center fielder scored moments later on an RBI double by Camdyn Munger. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The Falcons struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Camdyn Munger ripped a double on a hit-and-run play, scoring Jared Gee from the first base. Woodinville led 1-0.



Edmonds-Woodway tied it up in the fifth inning. The game went into extra innings and remained knotted at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.



That’s when Dillman stepped up with Boyd standing on second base. The first pitch was a curveball in the dirt. But the second offering was a fat fastball over the plate. Dillman smacked a line drive to push the winning run across. Falcon players spilled from the dugout to celebrate on the field.



“This is probably the warmest day we’ve had in months,” Woodinville coach Alan Dillman said. “And the kids came out and played well in their first game. Lots of positives. Lots of things we can improve on.”



Pitching and defense were things of beauty. Josh Spencer, Patrick Brower, Matt Kaiser and Justice Dillman combined to allow only one run and three hits in nine innings.



“All of our pitchers pitched well today,” Coach Dillman said. “They came in and threw strikes.”



Center fielder Jared Gee really stood out defensively. He covered ground and made a handful of impressive catches.



“Jared is always flying around making plays,” starting pitcher Josh Spencer said. “It gives you a lot of confidence knowing he is out there. It’s like he’s almost got the entire outfield covered.”



Jared Gee, he’s the fastest kid on our team and a really good defensive player,” Coach Dillman said. “If anything is hit in the air, there’s a good chance he’s going to go and get it.”



Coach Dillman was also pleased by Trent Boyd getting on base in the bottom of the ninth, and then advancing to second base thanks to Nathan Mouhanna’s fielder’s choice.



“Those are the things we talk about,” Coach Dillman said. “Get a guy on, move him over and score him. To win a game like that is good for us and we hope those are things that will pay off for us down the line.”



The coach’s son echoed that enthusiasm.



“We came out and had good energy from the beginning,” Justice Dillman said. “I was excited and had a good feeling about this year... It was good to come out and play well.”

