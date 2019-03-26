New Falcons Coach: “I’m back home and I love it”
- Written by Derek Johnson
In recent years, Skyline has been a giant thorn in the Falcons’ side. Last Thursday night was no exception at Pop Keeney Stadium. Deep into the second half, the visiting Spartans struck with two goals in less than a minute, to carry them past Woodinville 2-1.
It was Skyline’s first win of the season. The loss left Woodinville with an 0-3 record in Kingco 4A, and 1-4-2 overall.
“We worked the ball around and there were some moments we weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be,” Woodinville coach Brett Lasby said.
“We’re eleven guys on the field all fighting for a common cause. You put your best eleven on the field with the hopes that they will be better than the other team. Unfortunately, the other team’s eleven was better tonight.”
Lasby is the first-year coach for the Falcons. He is Woodinville’s third soccer coach in the past four years.
“The boys have been playing well,” Lasby said. “The nice thing about it is when you have a good group of young men, they want to play and they’re working hard, it’s refreshing.”
As the new Woodinville coach did the postgame interview with a reporter, several players went out of their way to give him a high five goodbye as they headed for the parking lot. From playing hard in the game to the postgame camaraderie, it seemed like the kids enjoy playing for him.
“With these kids it’s never over until the final whistle blows,” Lasby said. “They are tough and fierce competitors. But they’re also good kids. They’re good young men.”
Then he added: “Although we’re disappointed in the result, you haven’t seen the last of us. We’re going to be a decent team. It takes a while to build something, especially with a new coach. But they’re buying into it.”
WELCOME BACK LASBY
It turns out that Lasby once played for the Falcons. He attended Woodinville from 1995-97. “It was no different then than it is today,” Lasby said. “Fantastic teachers, fantastic school, fantastic faculty and admin. I played for [Coach] Sully Hester.”
After graduating in 1997, he earned a scholarship to play soccer at Rutgers. In 1999, he transferred to San Diego State. He also played for the Sounders Reserves for three seasons. For the past ten years he coached for Crossfire Premier.
He said he was thrilled to return to his old stomping grounds at Woodinville. “I’m happy to say I’m back home, and I love it,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a finer landing spot.”
He concluded by giving his overall philosophy on youth soccer:
“As long as these kids have good health, the family situations are good, they’re doing good in school, then soccer is something they love to do. When all those other things are going well, they can come out here and give it all they’ve got and feel good about what they’re doing.”