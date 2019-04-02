Falcons fight the good fight, but fall to Bellevue 10-6 02 Apr 2019 08:13

Written by Derek Johnson

Mighty Bellevue was coming to town, and there was a little extra something in the air last Wednesday night at Woodinville High School. The Wolverines boasted a storied and established program. The Falcons were the up-and-comers looking to place themselves amongst the elite.



Woodinville and Bellevue in action last Wednesday night at Woodinville High School. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The two teams battled like Goliaths for the first half. In fact, with 3:30 left in the second quarter, the score was tied at 4-4.



But then Bellevue did what champions often do. They went on a run that made all the difference. Four goals came in whiplash fashion, and suddenly Bellevue led 8-4 going into halftime. The Wolverines would keep the Falcons at arm’s length the rest of the way to win 10-6.



“Bellevue is a perennial powerhouse,” Woodinville coach Pete Crowley said. “We got on them early, went toe-to-toe with them and matched goals. Then they went on a four-goal run... We made some adjustments and played a little better. Fourth quarter we really took it to them.”



Woodinville High School may have recently installed new field lights for its athletic fields. But the lights overseeing the lacrosse/soccer field were oddly trained upon the running track which surrounds the field. This rendered the track as brightly illuminated, but it left the green turf obscured with dark patches of shadow. It was a wonder the two teams didn’t combined to score 30 goals, what with the poor visibility.



In any event, the Falcons fell to 1-3 on the season. But one thing that bodes well for the Falcons going forward was how fired up they were coming out of halftime. It would have been easy for them to lose some swagger after that brutal end to the first half. The Falcon, however, came out sky-high and ready to take on the world.



“I told the boys to keep their chins up, stay upbeat, get back to the energy we had in the first quarter,” Crowley said. “They just needed to buckle down and play their game. It wasn’t about what [Bellevue] was doing, it was about what we were doing. Just execute your game plan.”



Crowley was asked if there was anything he wished to single out.



“Max Van Winkle really stood out tonight,” he said. “He took the team on his shoulders. He didn’t try to do too much. He took the shots that he should have taken, and he moved the ball to his teammates when he needed to. And offensively, it was probably the best team lacrosse we’ve played so far this year. We kept good spacing on offense. We moved the ball to our teammates when we drew a slide before we got doubled. We took the shots and the placement was good for most of the game. We’ve got a little bit of improvement there to still do. But we weren’t letting one guy dodge down the field. We really worked the ball around to all six guys around the horn and took the shots when they came to us.”



Crowley sees good things on the near horizon.



“The growth we’ve shown in a short amount of time -- with a very tough schedule -- is great,” he said. “Our record doesn’t show that it is beneficial to us. But it is going to propel us in the second half of the season.”

