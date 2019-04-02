Falcons Swarm like Sharks to Beat the Riptides 10-4

Then with 3:52 left in the match, Daneman struck again with the coup de grace goal that gave Woodinville the 10-4 victory.



A big key to the victory was ferocious defense played by the Falcons. In basketball terms, it was the equivalent of a full court press. There were times when a Peninsula player with the ball would get pinned along the sideline. Three or four Falcon players would swarm about her with sticks flailing in the air to obscure her vision downfield. It hampered the Riptides’ offense. One could almost envision chum-filled choppy waters and circling fins.

