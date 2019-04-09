Kaiser Goes the Distance to get Falcons Back on Track
-
- Written by Derek Johnson
With the weight of a nine-game losing streak on their backs, the Woodinville Falcons took to the field last Friday behind pitcher Matt Kaiser. They needed a good outing, and they got one. The junior right-hander tossed a complete game victory as the Falcons beat North Creek 5-1.
“It was mainly just throwing strikes, pounding the zone and pitching to contact,” Kaiser said. “We got our first league win and we’re just going up from there.”
With the win, Woodinville improved to 1-8 in Kingco 4A and 2-9 overall.
The game started out as a pitcher’s duel. Kaiser retired the first six Jaguars in order. North Creek’s starting pitcher Reggie Hamer struck out the first five Falcons he faced.
But Woodinville began chipping away at Hamer in the third inning. Josh Spencer singled and stole second, before being driven home on a double by freshman Gage Bruce.
“[Gage] hasn’t been in the lineup and has been working really hard in practice,” Woodinville coach Alan Dillman said. “He’s been hitting the ball well in practice. That was a pretty big AB there to get us going.”
In the top of the fourth, North Creek tied it up at 1-1. But in the bottom of the inning, the Falcons responded, when Nathan Mouhanna’s ringing double scored Trent Boyd to put Woodinville up 2-1.
In the fifth, Kaiser helped his own cause by knocking in Josh Spencer with an RBI single. Camdyn Munger followed with a seeing-eye single up the middle to drive in two more runs.
Kaiser held the line from there, finishing off the 5-1 Falcon win.
“We finally put it all together tonight,” Coach Dillman said. “We were able to have something to show for it. As bad as the standings show, we’ve actually played some pretty good baseball. This game isn’t going to give you anything, right? You’ve going to earn everything you get. I’m happy for the guys to get that first [conference] win and get the monkey off our back. And hopefully we can get things rolling here and get back in the hunt of things.”
WHAT ABOUT PLAYING IN WARMER WEATHER?
Kingco baseball games can be cold and drizzly affairs. That’s to be expected when playing from March-to-May in Seattle. North Creek assistant coach Bob Smithson chatted with a reporter prior to last Friday’s game. Smithson, who was drafted by the California Angels in the 1960s, cited Iowa high school baseball for playing their games from April-July.
“That would definitely be nice,” Woodinville coach Alan Dillman said when asked later about the idea. “We’ve been lucky with some [drier] weather this spring. But typically we’re getting wet most days in the spring. Having nice weather, that’s when baseball is supposed to be played. Makes a difference with the health of guys and their arms. In summer leagues, you see guys able to get up and pitch more because their arms are warm and loose. We’ve had some injuries this year, because we had snow and it has been cold.”