Falcons Feast on Bothell Pitching in 12-1 Win

Coach Tachell didn’t want to talk about it much, but the Kingco 4A pennant race is looking mighty interesting. As of this writing, Redmond sits atop the standings with an 8-0 record. Woodinville is 7-1. The Mustangs beat Woodinville 2-0 on March 27. The two teams will square off again on April 17 at Hartman Park.



“It’s pretty tight,” Tachell said. “We don’t sleep at all, because we know everybody in this league is capable of jumping up and beating anyone. We’ve got to keep going one game at a time. Every coach says that, right?”

However, Megan “Peanut” Taketa did comment when asked about the Redmond rematch.

