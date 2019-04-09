Falcons Feast on Bothell Pitching in 12-1 Win
- Written by Derek Johnson
At practice the day before, Woodinville coach Dani Tachell talked to her team. In the past three games, hits had been hard to come by. The Lady Falcons had only scored six runs. Not the production to which this storied ball club was accustomed.
“There had been a little bit of hesitancy,” Tachell said. “Maybe not attacking as early on in the count as we’d like. We’ve been talking about pulling the trigger on the first good pitch we see. Not going so deep into the count and being in a more offensive state of mind.”
That all came to fruition last Wednesday afternoon at Bothell High School. The top four hitters in the Falcon lineup combined for ten base hits. Rachael Rhinehart tossed four shutout innings in relief. And the Woodinville Falcons battered Bothell 12-1.
“The past few games our bats weren’t as hot as we wanted them to be,” said second baseman Megan “Peanut” Taketa. “I think this game is great. It took us awhile but having rallies in those last two innings, that score is more representative of who we are as an offensive team.”
The win improved Woodinville’s record to 7-1 in Kingco 4A and 9-1 overall. Bothell fell to 4-4, 5-5.
Bailey Burger-Moore led the hit parade with two singles, two doubles, a walk and three runs scored. (Her season batting average is a scorching .533). Sophomore Alex Nyberg also smacked two hits and drove in four runs.
“It felt like my pitches were coming across,” Burger-Moore said. “My approach going up was wait until I see my pitch. [The pitcher] had a bit of a smaller zone. But I saw my pitch early and I was ready to attack it.”
Coach Tachell was pleased with the overall outcome.
“We’ve been trying to find ourselves as an offense,” Tachell said. “Defensively we’re rock solid. Everybody knows their role. But offensively, we keep shuffling around our lineup and looking for a place that everybody feels comfortable in... I’m really happy in seeing how quickly the adjustments are made after we talk about it.”
But a big key to beating Bothell also came from Rachael Rhinehart. The senior ace came in as a reliever for starter Alex Nyberg. And “Rachey” (as she’s known to teammates) tossed four scoreless innings. In so doing, she lowered her ERA to a sparking 0.32.
THE LOOMING SHOWDOWN WITH REDMOND
Coach Tachell didn’t want to talk about it much, but the Kingco 4A pennant race is looking mighty interesting. As of this writing, Redmond sits atop the standings with an 8-0 record. Woodinville is 7-1. The Mustangs beat Woodinville 2-0 on March 27. The two teams will square off again on April 17 at Hartman Park.
“It’s pretty tight,” Tachell said. “We don’t sleep at all, because we know everybody in this league is capable of jumping up and beating anyone. We’ve got to keep going one game at a time. Every coach says that, right?”
However, Megan “Peanut” Taketa did comment when asked about the Redmond rematch.
“We knew coming into the season Redmond would be very competitive,” Taketa said. “Going around and playing them a second time, we will have a different approach to their pitcher [Kiki Milloy]. We will want to attack more and be more aggressive. And I think it will be a different game the second time around.”