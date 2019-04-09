Falcons keep it close but fall to Eastlake 09 Apr 2019 04:44

Written by Derek Johnson

Twenty minutes after the game was over, the fans had exited and the players were filing out of the locker room. Woodinville’s first year coach Brett Lasby walked to a guard rail where a reporter waited. Lasby leaned against the rail, shook his head slowly and smiled.



“We’re playing good soccer,” he said. “It’s difficult because when you’ve had a lot of coaches come up and say `hey you outplayed us tonight’ but the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it, then it’s easy to get caught up in wins and losses. But the reality is if you truly want to build something it has to be built [from the ground up]. We’ve got some fantastic young kids coming up in the program. I just wish we could pull it out for these seniors. They’re fantastic.”



Woodinville's Darren Jakana heads toward the Eastlake goal. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Lasby’s lament came in the wake of a 2-0 loss to Eastlake last Tuesday night at Pop Keeney Stadium. His Woodinville squad played the visiting Wolves to a scoreless tie for the match’s first forty-five minutes. But two Eastlake goals in the closing minutes were the difference between winning and losing.



The loss left Woodinville at 0-5 in Kingco 4A, and 2-6-2 overall. Eastlake improved to 3-1-1 and 5-2-1.



Eastlake’s defensive prowess was impressive. The Wolves packed the box with players and made it tough sledding for the Falcons offensively all night long. But Woodinville gave full effort for the full eighty minutes of play.

“They didn’t give us any lanes,” Lasby said. “They were organized defensively and well-coached. They were the better team tonight.”



Several Falcons performed well. Lasby singled out Marques Herrera-Kuehn for playing a fantastic game and being a workhorse. He cited Larry Dydell for also playing well. “But I want him to be a little more dangerous in front of the goal, instead of using his effort and talents in the middle of the field,” Lasby said.



“Gavin Eisenbarth on the left-hand side, always a work horse for us,” Lasby added. “And Sebastian Farris in the middle, holding it down in the back. We have some fantastic kids and they played really well tonight.”

Now, as the 2019 season comes down the final stretch, the Woodinville coach yearns to get his seniors a win in Kingco. Time is fleeting. Lasby was asked about maintaining team morale in the face of adversity.



“The boys have good camaraderie, and that is going to see them through,” he said. “To this point our record hasn’t shown the quality of soccer they’re playing. So we’ve got to reframe it so it’s positive going in. It’s tough to do as a coach, and I get emotional.



“But we’ve got to keep them motivated because these are quality guys,” he said. “We have some games on the schedule that we should be able to win. We’ve got to claw our way in to get that [final] playoff spot.”

