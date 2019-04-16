Falcons Weather the Storm, then Pummel Mount Si

Mikaelie Sullivan and Jaelyn Cowin had three hits apiece for the day. Brooke Tilson scored on a passed ball, diving across home plate in Pete Rose fashion. And freshman catcher Taylor Fitch got the start and produced four base hits and 2 RBIs.



“I’ve been wanting her to get her reps and her at bats,” Woodinville coach Dani Tachell said of Fitch. “I want to get her comfortable hitting in this [varsity] lineup.”

