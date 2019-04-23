Falcons Fall to Redmond in Contentious Battle 23 Apr 2019 06:50

Written by Derek Johnson

When the two top teams in the conference get together, sparks are going to fly. That was certainly the case last Wednesday at Hartman Park. The Redmond Mustangs remained unbeaten as they knocked off the Woodinville Falcons 10-4.



Despite the loss, Woodinville took solace that they scored four runs off Redmond ace Kiki Milloy. The previous time they faced Milloy on March 27, they were shut out 2-0.



Woodinville's Molly Taketa at the plate. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“We were ready for them,” Woodinville coach Dani Tachell said. “We changed our approach at the plate. We hit the ball a heck of a lot better than the last time we played them. We played good defense for the most part, but we still need to make adjustments.”



With the win, Redmond improved to 13-0 in Kingco 4A, and 15-0 overall. Woodinville fell to 10-3, 12-3.



Haley Hanson got things going for Redmond in the bottom of the second inning. Her three-run home run off Rachael Rhinehart staked the Stangs to a 4-0 lead.



The Falcons began chipping away. Top of the third inning, Jaelyn Cowin and Megan “Peanut” Taketa both drew bases on balls. Rachael Rhinehart beat out an infield single to load the bases. Alex Nyberg then lined a shot off the first baseman’s glove, scoring Cowin. The score was now 4-1. Mikaelie Sullivan followed by getting hit by a pitch, scoring Taketa to make it a 4-2 game.



But Redmond scored three more runs in the bottom of the third to break open the game.



The brouhaha boiled up in the fifth inning. A Redmond runner attempted to advance on the base paths when they made contact with a Woodinville player who was fielding a ground ball. The umpire called the runner out. Redmond coach Alison Mitchell went out to argue the call.



During the argument, Mitchell shouted “It’s not my fault their player can’t field a sharp ground ball!” The comment was audible to the entire field and drew a couple gasps from the grandstands.



Woodinville coach Dani Tachell shot out of the dugout and went straight for Mitchell. Tachell called her out for belittling her player. Mitchell responded “You’re right, I’m sorry.”



Tachell pointed at her Woodinville player and said, “Don’t tell me, tell her!”



Mitchell apologized to the Woodinville player. The irony of the situation was that the Woodinville player was one of the better fielders in the conference.



From there on out, cooler heads prevailed, and Redmond won 10-4.



Frustrating for the Falcons was the fact they left the bases loaded twice. The opportunities to score more runs were abundant. Despite the loss, Woodinville remained in second place in Kingco 4A. The Lady Falcons were mindful of the chance to play Redmond again in the post season.



“The energy was really good the entire game,” Woodinville’s Charlotte Grover said. “Even though the score didn’t show it, we battled the whole entire game. I’m so confident in all the girls on the team. We’re going to come back stronger the next time we play them.”

