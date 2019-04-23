Leet Leads the Way as Falcons down Issaquah
-
- Written by Derek Johnson
A couple weeks ago, Woodinville Lacrosse headed to California for their annual spring trip. Simply put, the Falcons were in a funk. A tough early season schedule led to several losses -- which in turn led to dissension in the ranks. But the team cleared the air in San Diego. Upon returning to Seattle, coach Pete Crowley had a heart-to-heart talk with senior Mason Leet.
“We had to get our mojo back in terms of team dynamics and chemistry went,” Crowley said. “We talked to Mason about leadership and being the man the team needs him to be. That’s being positive, upbeat, working through everything in a positive manner and communicating with his teammates. He took that whole-heartedly tonight in his approach. And the team stayed super positive. Nobody got frustrated with each other. And the result was on the scoreboard.”
That result, as shown on the Gary Moore Field scoreboard in Issaquah, said: WOODINVILLE 11, ISSAQUAH 3. Mason Leet played like a man possessed, scoring six goals.
“I’m just glad to be able to do my job,” Leet said. “My name might have been called a lot, but it’s because my teammates were able to get me open. We have a lot of offensive threats. They’re doing their jobs and I’m doing mine.”
The win improved Woodinville’s Kingco 4A record to 2-3, and 4-6 overall.
The win improved Woodinville’s Kingco 4A record to 2-3, and 4-6 overall.
But the night started out rough. It took Issaquah eleven seconds to score first, when Gaje Gunter streaked downfield and put the ball in the net.
The Falcons then responded with fury. They scored in rapid fire succession to take a 7-1 lead into halftime. Nolan Downs, Logan Fitzpatrick, Max Van Winkle and Leet all got in on the scoring parade. Woodinville then worked the
clock in the second half to seal the 11-3 victory.
“Ball movement was great,” Coach Crowley said. “We tweaked the offense a little bit this week coming off our spring break trip. We knew we were well-scouted going into the second half of the season so we did our best to give [Issaquah] some different looks tonight.”
One player who stood out was Woodinville goalie Nick LaDesky.
“Nick for a sophomore goalie starting for varsity lacrosse, he has shown great composure all year long,” Crowley said. “He has got a short memory and that’s huge in that position.”
Woodinville plays Lake Washington this Tuesday, followed by a showdown with Skyline on Friday. The winner of the Woodinville-Skyline match will likely secure the #2 seed for postseason.
“We went through the flames early in the season playing tough opponents,” Leet said. “But now that we’ve gone through our spring trip and gelling on offense, things are clicking. We can ride off the momentum we built tonight.”
“We went through the flames early in the season playing tough opponents,” Leet said. “But now that we’ve gone through our spring trip and gelling on offense, things are clicking. We can ride off the momentum we built tonight.”
WOODINVILLE LACROSSE TO HOST A 5K RUN
The Woodinville Falcons will be hosting a 5K run on June 15. It’s called the Woodinville Summer Solstice 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds will benefit Woodinville Lacrosse. “We want to branch outside of our little lacrosse community and really embrace Woodinville as a whole,” Coach Crowley said.
For more information go to Runsignup.com or woodinvillelacrosse.com.