Road Warriors fall to North Creek, Beat Mount Si 30 Apr 2019 07:31

Written by Derek Johnson

Alaska Airlines might offer frequent flyer miles, but not the Northshore School District. Which is too bad for Woodinville’s tennis team. They would’ve surely benefitted last week.



The Falcons first traveled to North Creek last Tuesday, before returning to Mount Si on Wednesday for a third time in a week. Rain outs had forced them twice to postpone their match against the Wildcats.



“It’s really annoying especially since it is Mount Si,” Woodinville’s Varshita Vegineti said with a smile. “You have to get on a bus again for an hour each way.”



The Falcons entered last week still looking for their first Kingco 4A win. And things didn’t get off to a good start, as Woodinville lost to North Creek 6-1.



Woodinville freshman Daniela Dunajska (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“We lost but they tried hard,” Woodinville coach Betty Hummer said. “It was a cold day, people are sick... I think we just need to get our team in the right position. But everybody tries, and I tell them that win or lose, they’re still on the team. It’s about having fun. Tennis is about being a year-round experience and having fun with the people you’re playing with.”



The star for the Falcons was Claire Quackenbush, who beat Nithya Subramanian 6-1, 6-0. Quackenbush was Woodinville’s lone winner. Freshman Daniela Dunajska returned from the flu to fight the good fight against Caylan Phung. But Dunajska dropped a tough one 7-5, 7-5.



“I didn’t play for the last couple of weeks, so it was a little hard to come back,” Dunajska said with a big grin. “But it was fun!”



Woodinville freshman Ella Cherrier, whose brother Max used to play for the Falcons, was paired with Vegineti in doubles competition. The duo lost to the North Creek combo of Zhou/Danh 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.



“We started off strong but I think we kind of got ahead of the game and got too full of ourselves,” Cherrier said. “We ended up losing our momentum. We can usually bounce back, but other times we get into a bad slump.”



Coach Hummer saw good things on the horizon.



“We have a lot of freshmen, and JV is almost all freshmen,” Hummer said. “We have a young team. Everybody plays hard and we’re getting better each time, even though the scores aren’t showing it. They’re getting more experience and they’re getting more relaxed.”



The loss to North Creek left Woodinville with an 0-10 record on the season. But there was still something to play for besides pride. The next day they’d travel to Mount Si match, followed by matches against Inglemoor and Bothell. If Woodinville could notch a couple wins and move into 8th place, they’d send two representatives to the Kingco 4A Tourney instead of one.



“We’re fighting to get up there and get two seniors to play in the tournament,” Hummer said. “That’s our goal!”



The next day, Woodinville made the long day’s journey into night to Snoqualmie. It was there that they ended the drought, beating Mount Si 6-1.

