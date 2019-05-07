Falcons fall to Eastlake, finish Fourth in Kingco 4A 07 May 2019 06:30

Written by Derek Johnson

It was a day when league favorites fell by the wayside. A day when glorious sunshine greeted everyone for the Kingco 4A Tourney at Inglemoor High School.



Most prominent was #1 seed Redmond, who entered the day with a 20-0 record. But the Stangs went down in shocking fashion, losing to Newport 20 to 4.



Woodinville was the #2 seed but suffered a similar fate. The Falcons struggled to muster any offense in a 5-2 loss to Eastlake.



Woodinville's Rachael Rhinehart struck out 10 batters last Saturday against Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“It’s disappointing that we lost, but I think we can definitely come back,” Woodinville’s Rachael Rhinehart said. “I think we definitely should have won today’s game… We were very relaxed, which I thought was good for us. We were ready.”



The Falcons finished in fourth place in Kingco 4A with a 16-5 record.



Against Eastlake, things got off to a good start. Woodinville’s starting pitcher Rachael Rhinehart struck out the side to get the first inning underway.



But in the top of the second, Eastlake’s Megan Cotton belted a solo home run. It staked the Wolves to a 1-0 lead that they’d never surrender.



In the bottom of the fifth, Woodinville trailed 4-0, but Bailey Burger-Moore wouldn’t surrender without a fight. The senior launched a home run to straightaway center field, cutting the deficit to 4-1.



Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Woodinville shortstop Charlotte Grover hit a rocket down the left field line to drive in Mikaelie “Sully” Sullivan. This made it a 5-2 game.



But as far as scoring went, that was all she wrote. When Alex Nyberg’s pop-up was caught for the game’s final out, the Lady Wolves celebrated their victory. Eastlake pitcher Camryn Snyder had tossed a complete game, scattering seven hits and allowing just two runs.



Following the game, Falcon players looked disappointed but resolute. Woodinville will now advance to the Wes-King Tourney which begins this Friday in Everett.



“Our minds now shift to the next goal,” Woodinville coach Dani Tachell said. “We didn’t get this goal but by playing well throughout the season it puts us in a position to live and fight another day. We’re focusing on the chance to play more softball. We’re focusing winning game one.”



Tachell cited Bailey Burger-Moore for her contributions against Eastlake. The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, all while playing an unfamiliar position.



“I’m really proud of Bailey,” Tachell said. “She hasn’t spent a pitch behind the plate all season long. She comes back from a week off competing at DECA, and she finds out she’s going to be catching. She did a great job locking it down back there. Her instinct to block and frame are all right there at the surface. That just proves how much we miss that and need that upperclassman to lead the way, especially in these big games.”



Woodinville will play this Friday against the Wesco’s #5 seed at 5p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

