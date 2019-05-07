Lady Falcons Enjoy Late Season Surge

“She was soooo good,” Quackenbush said of Nguyen. “One of the hardest matches I’ve played. This one was very difficult. Our rallies were going on so long and she could put the ball wherever she wanted. I was trying all sorts of strategies and she seemed so prepared for every one of them. She was a very formidable opponent.”



But Quackenbush did win, as did her Falcons. By finishing in eighth place, Woodinville was able to send an extra player to the Kingco tourney. The Falcons were to feature Sydney Campbell and Daniela Dunajska as singles players, and the Quackenbush sisters as a doubles team.

