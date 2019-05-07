Lady Falcons Enjoy Late Season Surge
- Written by Derek Johnson
On a beautiful, warm Tuesday at Bothell High School, Woodinville ended its regular season with a win. The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Cougars 5-2, capturing their second Kingco win in a week.
Not too bad for a squad that started the season 0-10. Woodinville wound up with a 2-7 record in Kingco 4A and 2-11 overall. The win moved them past Bothell and Mount Si in the standings. By getting eighth place, the Falcons finished on a high note under first year varsity coach Betty Hummer.
One of Woodinville’s stars of the day was Claire Quackenbush, who beat Bothell’s Esther Nguyen 6-3, 6-2. Judging by the score, it would seem Quackenbush cruised to victory. But that was not the case. Nguyen fought the good fight, forcing long volleys that pushed the fatigue meter.
“She was soooo good,” Quackenbush said of Nguyen. “One of the hardest matches I’ve played. This one was very difficult. Our rallies were going on so long and she could put the ball wherever she wanted. I was trying all sorts of strategies and she seemed so prepared for every one of them. She was a very formidable opponent.”
But Quackenbush did win, as did her Falcons. By finishing in eighth place, Woodinville was able to send an extra player to the Kingco tourney. The Falcons were to feature Sydney Campbell and Daniela Dunajska as singles players, and the Quackenbush sisters as a doubles team.
“I’m very excited to play in that tournament with Rachel,” Claire Quackenbush said. “We will have the opportunity to have more practices too. It is going to be our very last match played for Woodinville High School.”
FORMER COACH RETURNS
A familiar face was on hand to watch Woodinville play Bothell. Jay McGinness, who coached Woodinville for many seasons, retired last year. In his years of coaching, McGinness was always a kind gentleman. But it must be said -- the man loathed interviews.
Last Tuesday, when McGinness spotted a familiar reporter and said hello, the scribe dramatically reached for his audio recorder as if to begin a Q & A. McGinness recoiled in mock revulsion and horror.
McGinness also had a chance to say hello to his former players. They were happy to see him.
McGinness also had a chance to say hello to his former players. They were happy to see him.
“He came to watch this match,” Claire Quackenbush said. “And he was asking if Rachel and I were going back home to California. And he asked how we were doing and how my schooling was going. It was really nice to see him at our last match of the season.”
Tennis results from April 30 at Bothell High School
#1 singles:
Megan Wang (Bothell) defeated Sydney Campbell (Woodinville). 6-2, 6-2
#2 singles:
Claire Quackenbush (Woodinville) defeated Esther Nguyen (Bothell). 6-3, 6-2
#3 singles:
Daniela Dunajska (Woodinville) defeated Rena Lowe (Bothell). 6-2, 6-4
#4 singles:
Michalle Dmitrovsky (Woodinville) defeated Claudia Han (Bothell). 7-5, 6-0
#1 doubles:
Rachel Quackenbush/Varshita Vegineti (Woodinville) defeated Brooklyn Smith/Evie Smith (Bothell). 6-3, 6-3
#2 doubles:
Ella Cherrier/Madeleine Cetina (Woodinville) defeated Angelia Menge/Abby Park (Bothell). 6-3, 6-3
#3 doubles:
Jenya Koryachek/Emma Pendlebury (Bothell) defeated Leah Landmann/Alicia Tracy (Woodinville) 6-2, 6-3
