Dillard 22nd pick of the NFL draft 07 May 2019 06:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

History was made on April 25, when Andre Dillard became the first Woodinville High School Football alum to be recruited in the first round of the NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Dillard as the 22nd pick of the draft. Dillard invited WHS Head Coach Wayne Maxwell and WHS Offensive Line Coach, Mike Monan to join him in Nashville for the event.



Woodinville Falcons at the NFL Draft: Assistant coach Mike Monan (left), Andre Dillard (center), and head coach Wayne Maxwell (right) - (Courtesy photo) Dillard is a 2014 graduate of Woodinville High School. He redshirted at Washington State University in 2014. He started in 39 games for the Cougars.