Season Ends After Ridiculous Two Weeks in Everett

With four fields crammed close together, wayward fly balls routinely sailed from one field into another, creating a hazardous environment. The scariest moment witnessed by this reporter was when Monroe’s Abbie Dill was at her position at third base, when a fly ball from the Redmond-Newport game sailed overhead and landed at her feet with a chilling thud.



And then there were the scoreboards that didn’t always work and certain umpire crews that made baffling calls. But the worst part for Woodinville was the TWO TIMES that stadium lights went out during games, plunging the field into darkness and causing postponements.

