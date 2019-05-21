Season Ends After Ridiculous Two Weeks in Everett
Written by Derek Johnson
If network television wanted to create a reality TV show about a dysfunctional softball complex, they’d needn’t look any further than the recent Wes-King Tourney held at Phil Johnson Fields.
With four fields crammed close together, wayward fly balls routinely sailed from one field into another, creating a hazardous environment. The scariest moment witnessed by this reporter was when Monroe’s Abbie Dill was at her position at third base, when a fly ball from the Redmond-Newport game sailed overhead and landed at her feet with a chilling thud.
And then there were the scoreboards that didn’t always work and certain umpire crews that made baffling calls. But the worst part for Woodinville was the TWO TIMES that stadium lights went out during games, plunging the field into darkness and causing postponements.
What a shame it was for all involved. These critical late season games are supposed to be times of high tension and exciting competition. These are the moments that players – especially seniors – will remember for a lifetime. To see it marred in this manner was disappointing.
FALCONS BEAT MONROE, LOSE TO REDMOND
Woodinville took on Monroe last Wednesday, with the winner advancing and the loser’s season coming to an end.
Things got ugly early, when Monroe’s Trinity Ard blasted a grand slam home run in the top of the first inning. Monroe added another run in the top of second, to lead the game 5-0.
But Falcon bats roared to life. Woodinville scored 12 unanswered runs, to win 12-5. The big producers included Bailey Burger-Moore, who had three hits, a home run and 4 RBIs. Emerging star Charlotte Grover rapped four hits, drove in three runs, and made a gorgeous play from her shortstop position, as she fielded a slow grounder to throw out the runner at first.
Pitcher Rachael Rhinehart settled down after a rough start to keep Monroe in check, and close out the win.
“We didn’t want to panic, we said let’s keep chipping away,” Woodinville coach Dani Tachell said. “We got runners on and kept executing. Rachael found her outside corner and change up and we stuck with what worked.”
In the night cap, Woodinville took on Redmond. Once again, the winner would advance while the loser would go home. Woodinville trailed by one run going into the final inning, when once again the stadium lights shut off, leaving everyone stranded in darkness.
The game was postponed. Both teams were required to go home and return the next day. The following evening, Woodinville tied it up in the top of the seventh, but Redmond scored in their final at-bat to win it.
Bailey Burger-Moore and Alex Nyberg combined for six hits and 3 RBIs. The Taketa twins, Megan and Molly, combined for four hits.
With that loss, Woodinville’s season came to an end. So too did the prep careers of eight seniors: Megan “Peanut” Taketa, Molly Taketa, Jaelyn Cowin, Rachael Rhinehart, Mikaelie “Sully” Sullivan, Maria Ortiz, Bailey Burger-Moore and Linsy Pirolla.
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD
The game against Monroe brought smiles to several Woodinville players. They got to see their former assistant coach Mike Dale. The gruff but lovable Dale now coaches at Monroe. Woodinville’s Bailey Burger-Moore was asked for her favorite memory.
“I just love him so much as a coach,” Burger-Moore said. “The first half of my freshman year he thought my name was Davis for some reason. So he called me Davis and I was too afraid to correct him. People were confused by it. Halfway through the season, Dani was like `Who is Davis?’ And then he figured out that I was Bailey.
“But to this day he still calls me Davis!”