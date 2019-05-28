Drew Ruana Takes Aim at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

His trip to Tokyo intrigued him.



“Tokyo was one of the coolest cities I’ve been to,” he said. “The climbing gyms there are incredible. Team Japan is dominating the World Cup Circuit right now. After going to Japan and training with them, the training facilities are so much better than what we have in the U.S. The way they train and the boulders they train on are so much better. [The boulders] mimic the style of the boulders we see in competition. We don’t see that in the US.“

