Woodinville Coach pleased that Championship Games no Longer at Tacoma Dome

“While the Tacoma Dome offered the ability to have all State Championship football games in one location, we anticipate that using multiple sites will have its own benefits,” Colbrese said. “Fans will see lower ticket prices by no longer paying the service fees associated with the Dome, and related costs of attending the event, such as parking and concessions, will be significantly reduced as well.”



Maxwell’s first preference was to think big, while knowing the more likely outcome to be modest.

