Optimism Abounds as Falcons Wrap Up Spring Practice

“Ever since I started playing football that was what I wanted to do,” he said. “To be out there at Pop Keeney Stadium on Friday nights. And now to realize that this is my last year to do so, I’ve got to give it everything I’ve got.... Cage [Schenck] and I worked a lot together during the offseason. We know how dangerous we can be this season. We both feel like we have to take over as leaders on this team.”



The Falcons will travel to Eastern Washington University this week to take part in the annual camp. Woodinville will compete against a couple teams in their schedule this fall -- Monroe and Edmonds-Woodway. They will also battle against Lake Stevens, who knocked Woodinville out of the playoffs last season in the State semi-final.

