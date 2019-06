Girls Lacrosse Team Wins Tournament 18 Jun 2019 09:03

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

(Courtesy photo)

The Woodinville Girls Lacrosse 5/6 Team played in the Foothills Classic down in Enumclaw on June 8-9. The team went undefeated in pool play on the first day. They entered bracket play as the #1 seed. They went on to eventually play Lake Tapps in the championship game. It was a physical battle, but the Falcons won the day with their finesse and ball control.