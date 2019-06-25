Mustarde Bids Adieu and a Summer Update

A couple of local kids, Carter Vaillancourt and John Bishop, will travel to Colorado for the first week of July. The Nissan/Coca-Cola World Series of Youth Lacrosse will be held in Denver. Vaillancourt and Bishop qualified for the

regional U-13 team. “It’s the first team going to this from the Northwest,” Crowley said. “So they're setting a little history for Woodinville.”

