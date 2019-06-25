Mustarde Bids Adieu and a Summer Update
-
- Written by Derek Johnson
At a recent team banquet, Reece Mustarde had tears in his eyes. The eighth-grade midfielder had just been presented with a gift from his coaches and teammates. The feeling of farewell was in the air.
“Reece and his family are actually going to be leaving the Woodinville community and heading to North Carolina,” Woodinville varsity high school coach Pete Crowley said. “They leave this week if they haven't left already.”
The event also celebrated the success of Woodinville Lacrosse. Earlier this month, the 3/4, 5/6, and 7/8 teams traveled to Portland to compete at the Voodoo Lax Classic at the Owens Sports Complex. The 5/6 team posted a record of 3-1, while the 7/8 team (led by Mustarde) won the championship. And to the victors went the spoils: The boys got a big box of Voodoo donuts and t-shirts.
A week later, the 7/8 team reached the Summer Solstice championship game at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila. But the Falcons fell short to Mount Si.
“It was amazing to see the boys come together and play for each other around Reece and the love they have for that young man,” Crowley said.
Crowley was asked to describe what made Mustarde special.
Crowley was asked to describe what made Mustarde special.
“His work ethic, good genes and good family,” Crowley said. “It has been instilled in him just like with [older brother] Miles and the [Woodinville] football program. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree with that one. Just very coachable, everybody loves him on the field and off the field. His smile and energy, he's one of those folks who everyone wants to be around. And one of our top midfielders you could rely on.”
It was at the banquet that Mustarde’s mom Sally was given flowers. And then Crowley handed Reece a commemorative lacrosse stick. It featured the Woodinville team colors and was signed by his coaches and teammates.
“When I presented him the stick, he ran up and gave me a hug and I gave him one back,” Crowley said. “I looked at him and there were tears and I was like `Hang on buddy, you're going to make me cry too.’”
“When I presented him the stick, he ran up and gave me a hug and I gave him one back,” Crowley said. “I looked at him and there were tears and I was like `Hang on buddy, you're going to make me cry too.’”
TWO WOODINVILLE KIDS TO PLAY IN DENVER
A couple of local kids, Carter Vaillancourt and John Bishop, will travel to Colorado for the first week of July. The Nissan/Coca-Cola World Series of Youth Lacrosse will be held in Denver. Vaillancourt and Bishop qualified for the
regional U-13 team. “It’s the first team going to this from the Northwest,” Crowley said. “So they're setting a little history for Woodinville.”
The Championship Game will be played at the University of Denver’s Peter Barton Stadium on July 4th and broadcast live on ESPN2.