Ellie Mann Savored her Senior Season; now looks to the Future

Two other teammates cited by Mann were Gabi Hansen and Cindy Mays. “They're both sophomores and have a lot of potential,” Mann said. “They’re both characters. They made me laugh and smile even on the worst days. They were always there messing around and joking around, which was needed in certain parts of the season.”



As Mann graduated from Woodinville last month, she felt melancholy about moving on from her prep athletic career.

