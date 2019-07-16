Bothell Native Represents Team Navy in DoD Warrior Games 16 Jul 2019 05:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

A Bothell, native and U.S. sailor, recently competed in the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 21-30.



Senior Chief Petty Officer Joseph Paterniti competed for Team Navy during the games, held in Tampa, Florida. He participated in powerlifting, rowing, track, field and cycling.



Senior Chief Petty Officer Joseph Paterniti (Courtesy photo)

“I’m proud of the success of those I’ve coached, mentored and led along the way,” Paterniti said.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games showcases the resilient spirit of today’s wounded warriors of all branches of the military. These games provide an opportunity for athletes to grow physically, mentally and spiritually from the sportsmanship and camaraderie gained by representing their respective service teams in a friendly and spirited competition. It is an opportunity for athletes to showcase their enduring warrior spirit in the presence of their families and grateful nation.



Team Navy athletes are enrolled in the Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor, which is managed by Commander, Navy Installations Command. The program provides premier non-medical services to wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen as well as support and resources to their families.



“No matter how bad it is or how impossible things seem, you are not alone, and this too shall pass,” Paterniti said. “There are people all around you who love you and will help you, and not judge you for asking for help.”