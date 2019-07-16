Falcons attend camps as Season Looms on Horizon

Heading into the 2019-20 season, the Falcon varsity has a lot of question marks. But familiar faces will return.



“Zoe Friedman will be a senior, Cora Lundquist will be a junior and Jaclyn Hopkins will be a sophomore,” Roelen said. “All three are working really hard and competing (as setters). It will be exciting to see at try outs who will deliver, who can run an offense. I'm also excited to see some of the freshmen and retuning junior class to see who is getting all over it. Nothing is set in stone yet as to what the varsity lineup will be. I find that exciting. Some coaches find that nerve wracking, but I don’t.”

