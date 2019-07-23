Shea Donlin Returns to Coach WBC
- Written by Derek Johnson
Shea Donlin has joined Alan Dillman and Ronald Jones as a fraternity of former Falcons who returned to Woodinville to coach their former team.
Donlin, who helped lead the Woodinville Baseball Club to state titles in 2008 and 2009, took over the 14U squad as the 2019 summer season got underway.
‘It ended up being a good fit,” Donlin said. “To be the head coach to these kids and start a new chapter [in my life] has been great.”
Donlin has always loved baseball. His older brother Sean starred as a quarterback and pitcher for the Redmond Mustangs in the 1990s. Shea idolized Sean and wanted to be just like him. “I fell in love with baseball early on,” he said.
While at Woodinville High School, Donlin was captain of the baseball team. In his senior season of 2012, he led the team in batting, earning 1st Team Kingco 4A honors as a shortstop. He then earned a scholarship and played for the Washington State Cougars.
During one summer, he played in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for the Newport Gulls. “We traveled all throughout New England,” Donlin said. “We played games at Cardine's Field in Newport, Rhode Island. The Vanderbilts have a cool mansion there, and the Campbell's heiress has a mansion there. The stadium itself is really old. Babe Ruth played there for his minor league ball.”
After his college baseball days were done, Donlin returned home to the Northshore. He’s currently working for TechPower IT Solutions.
But baseball remains in his blood. He served as a coach for Taylor Baseball in its final year of existence. Then he got the call this spring to take over the 14U team for WBC. The 2020 season will be his first full year in charge.
“Being a younger guy still somewhat fresh out of college enables me to connect better with some of the younger kids,” Donlin said. “I also have college baseball experience. There are a lot of dad and father coaches helping coach their kids. That's not a bad thing, but the majority of those guys don't have college experience. So bringing that knowledge of the intricacies of the game is a positive.”
Donlin enjoyed his first stint as head coach.
“When you're a player you don't see certain things,” Donlin said. “You're just trying to win and have a good time. Btu when you're a coach it's different. It's super gratifying. Especially 13-year olds. They're not as coordinated, they're younger. They're still growing into their teenage body. And they start to be able to hit the ball a little farther, run a little faster, and get a little more control on their fastball. It was really cool to see these kids develop, and that was a big-time takeaway for me. I’m looking forward to next year.”