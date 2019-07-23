Falcons See Success in Gonzaga Camp Tourney

“It's a team game,” he said. “But I'll tell you this. We came to Gonzaga last year and in our final game we got beat badly. We scored something like 26 points and Cage [Schenck] had 22 of them. This year, we still have Cage and Blake [Glessner], but we weren't a one-trick pony. Our kids were out there getting lots of shots in a lot of different ways. And Cage and Blake were creating some of those shots [for their teammates]. We're coming together and there are some things to be excited about.”



Melton seemed excited for winter to arrive. Another season of battling Kingco opponents, not to mention a holiday tourney in San Diego.

