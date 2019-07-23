Falcons See Success in Gonzaga Camp Tourney
-
- Written by Derek Johnson
The Woodinville Falcons traveled to Spokane a couple weeks back, and the journey yielded a nice return on investment. The varsity team won their bracket and the two JV squads acquitted themselves nicely. All told, the Woodinville program went 25-5.
“That's not bad, we'll take that record,” Woodinville head coach Kurt Melton said.
The Falcon varsity squad only lost one game – and it was one which made Melton wince. Woodinville lost by one point, while shooting a paltry 7-for-25 from the free throw line. “If we hit free throws, we go through the weekend undefeated,” Melton said.
Most impressive was the championship game. Woodinville defeated Centennial 39-15. On paper, that score seems a throwback to the days of Dean Smith and his four corners offense (before the advent of the shot clock).
But it wasn’t that way at all. Woodinville’s defense was just that good.
“The kids are understanding what the expectations are,” Melton said. “Everyone likes to shoot the ball but defense is fun. We played in the championship game and held Centennial to 15 points. We held them to 8 points in the first half and 7 in the second half.”
Melton had seen Centennial play throughout the weekend. He told his assistants that Woodinville would be fortunate to get a victory. So the 24-point margin of victory came as a pleasant surprise.
“We thought they were a really good offensive basketball team,” Melton said. “And the kids put the clamps on them. It was fun to watch. The kids are showing the ability to rotate and play good team man-to-man defense in a way we haven't seen yet. It was pretty exciting for me [to witness].”
Melton was asked about which players stood out during the tourney. But he preferred not to single out individuals.
“It's a team game,” he said. “But I'll tell you this. We came to Gonzaga last year and in our final game we got beat badly. We scored something like 26 points and Cage [Schenck] had 22 of them. This year, we still have Cage and Blake [Glessner], but we weren't a one-trick pony. Our kids were out there getting lots of shots in a lot of different ways. And Cage and Blake were creating some of those shots [for their teammates]. We're coming together and there are some things to be excited about.”
Melton seemed excited for winter to arrive. Another season of battling Kingco opponents, not to mention a holiday tourney in San Diego.
“I just want to see kids continuing to improve,” Melton said. “As a program, I want to see kids staying with the program. I'll never talk wins and losses. But I want kids to always compete. To get that mentality to always play the perfect game... If they do that, winning will take care of itself.”