The Green Hornet plans his Grand Finale 20 Aug 2019 06:53

Written by Derek Johnson

Teams were targeting Cage Schenck. When you’re a 5’7” tall cornerback, that can happen. It was during his sophomore season of 2017, as Woodinville went all the way to the Tacoma Dome. Teams like Graham-Kapowsin and Richland challenged him over-and-over with long passes down the sideline. But time-after-time, Schenck leapt high with his athletic ability to swat the ball away.



Accolades started pouring in his junior season. Schenck was named First Team All-Kingco 4A as a cornerback, wide receiver, punt returner AND kick returner. A local sportswriter even festooned his growing legend with a garish nickname. In a 46-7 win over Redmond on Sept.28, Schenck intercepted a pass, scored on a touchdown pass, and returned a punt 52 yards for an electrifying touchdown.



Woodinville’s Cage Schenck returns a punt for a touchdown last season against Redmond. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

The Woodinville Weekly’s next headline read: THE GREEN HORNET STINGS REDMOND AS FALCONS WIN BIG.



The nickname stuck. Ten weeks later, as football season transitioned into basketball season, Schenck was playing in a game for Woodinville. He scored on a flashy move to the basket, when suddenly the student section erupted with chants of GREEN HORNET!... GREEN HORNET!... GREEN HORNET!



“It was kind of funny,” Schenck remembered. “I was like `Now it’s in both sports, I guess.’ That was Nathan Metz who started it. He is great in the student section. Very creative... No, it doesn’t embarrass me. I’m pretty outgoing with stuff like this. I think it’s fun.”



Now, as Schenck prepares for his senior season, he reflects on the many challenges he faced as a sophomore.



“Going into the games I knew they were going to pick on me,” he said. “I was one of the only underclassmen on the defense. But I used it to my advantage. It gave me an edge in a way. Every play I was like `Okay it’s coming toward me.’ It’s good because it makes you more focused throughout the game. Then when you make a play it makes you feel great because it’s like `No, you can’t come this way.’”



Cage Schenck is arguably the best pure athlete in Woodinville High School history. He’s certainly the best in the past decade. He can run with blazing speed and quickness. He can go skyward with tremendous leaping ability. He’s got great instincts and the ability to juke opponents out of their cleats. He’s also immensely strong and tough, despite his smaller size.



“I tell the girls I’m 5’10”, but I’m now about 5’8 ½”, he said with a smile.



If he was 6’0” tall, the likes of UW’s Chris Petersen and WSU’s Mike Leach would be making their presence felt in his life. As it stands, he has an offer from Air Force and interest from Big Sky schools. Woodinville coaches believe a great senior season will lead to offers from bigger schools.



As Schenck prepares to embark on his senior season, he was asked how he has improved as a player.



“My football IQ has gone up a lot,” he said. “The rhythm and routine of it all – there's nothing new to all that. But it’s going to be different now because I’m in a leadership role. I’ll be reaching out to the kids and being a role model. I’m excited about it.”



Woodinville offensive coordinator DJ Baddeley has talked excitedly about increasing Schenck’s involvement in the offense this season. Schenck is looking forward to the increased workload.



“Last year I was only in one package," he said. "We called it the Smurf Package — smaller quicker guys, getting the ball in space. But this year I’m starting on offense. Coach Baddeley is going to get the ball in my hands more. Out in space.”



Schenck has several goals for his final season at Woodinville.



“First thing is Bothell,” he said. “It would be cool to sweep them. To never lose to them in high school. Second, I want to make it to the Kingco Championship again. And then I’m looking forward to playing Mount Si again. I know a bunch of guys on their team and it’s always a good game.



“I want to win another Kingco championship, and to make a run for the ring,” he added. “We’ve been to the Dome, and now it’s time to bring it home. That would be cool, to be the class that does it. It’s going to be tough. There are a lot of good teams this year. It’s going to be a dog fight in the playoffs.”